The future is clear: Why clarified cocktails are catching fire in Kolkata bars and pubs

Kolkata’s cocktail scene is evolving. Once home to classic pours and not-so-experimental infusions, the city’s leading bartenders, mixologists and beverage managers are now embracing something cleaner, crisper, and surprisingly complex — clarified cocktails. What started as a niche technique rooted in milk-washing and enzyme clarification has now found a firm footing in bar menus across the city.

At its core, clarification removes cloudiness from drinks using techniques like milk or enzyme filtration. The result? A clear, elegant drink with a velvety texture and a fine-tuned flavour profile. Globally embraced at high-end cocktail bars, this refined technique is now transforming the way cocktails are prepared and served in Kolkata.

Simplicity meets speed at Conversation Room

Sarbani Mukherji of the Conversation Room, and the bar's clarified signature, ‘Floats Your Boat’

At the Conversation Room, one of the busiest bars in the city, clarification is less about trendiness and more about function. Head bartender Sarbani Mukherji says it has always existed — it’s just being talked about more now. For her, it’s about consistency, better flavouring, and achieving that ‘smashable’ texture, which makes drinks easier and more enjoyable to sip.

The bar often pushes out over 400 cocktails a day, and clarification helps them batch efficiently and serve faster. But Sarbani is also clear that the focus remains on flavour and accessibility. “Our drinks are quite simple — we focus on the guest’s taste and overall experience,” she explains. “We’re not into doing overly complicated clarification at this point because our guests enjoy clean, easy-to-understand flavours, and that’s working very well for us.”

Their clarified signature, ‘Floats Your Boat’, taps into childhood nostalgia with a grown-up twist. Made with scotch whisky, Jägermeister, ginger honey, and clarified vanilla ice cream, it recalls the joy of ’90s cola floats in just a few smooth sips.

Precision, shelf life & inclusivity at Ølterra

Ølterra's beverage manager Subhobrata Majumder, and their standout serve, ‘Climate & Soil’

At the contemporary bar Ølterra, beverage manager Subhobrata Majumder sees clarification as a way to elevate both form and function. He believes clarified cocktails are rising in popularity because they deliver on all fronts — flavour clarity, texture, and presentation. For him, the process smoothens out harsh edges and allows the drink’s true flavours to shine.

Importantly, Ølterra has also embraced lactose-free clarification techniques. “Many people are lactose intolerant or just don’t want dairy in their cocktails,” Subhobrata notes. “Crafting clarified drinks without lactose is essential for both inclusivity and innovation.”

Their standout serve, ‘Climate & Soil’, is a clarified tribute to the Nagpur orange. It blends gin, a clarified Nagpur orange and vanilla cordial, and Aperol foam — a citrus-forward, beautifully balanced cocktail that nods to heritage while using modern technique.

Savoury clarity at Nutcase etc

Nutcase etc head mixologist Swanan Sarkar, and his drink, ‘Make It a Salsa’

Clarified cocktails aren’t just about clear liquids and clean finishes — they’re also about creativity. At Nutcase etc, head mixologist Swanan Sarkar uses enzyme clarification to explore savoury profiles often overlooked in traditional cocktails.

His drink, ‘Make It a Salsa’, is a clever reinterpretation of the Mexican picante. Made with Bianco tequila, clarified smoked chipotle salsa, agave, and Tajín, the drink brings together heat, smoke, and citrus in a way that’s both unexpected and balanced. “This one has really drawn the limelight,” Swanan says, crediting the smooth texture and bold flavour combo as a reason for its popularity. “It’s a perfect savoury cocktail—something different for those looking to try something beyond the usual sweet or citrus-led serves.”

Why Kolkata’s bars are betting on clarification

Bartenders across the city are aligning on a few key reasons for this growing trend:

Visual Appeal: Crystal-clear drinks stand out instantly and look polished—perfect for Instagram and upscale menus.

Flavour Balance: Clarification removes unwanted bitterness and sediment, letting the core flavours come through cleanly.

Operational Advantage: Clarified cocktails can be pre-batched and stored longer, which is a game-changer for high-volume bars.

Creative Expression: It offers bartenders new ways to experiment, adding a technical edge to their craft.

Global Exposure: With many mixologists now participating in international events and competitions, global cocktail techniques are being brought back to the city’s bar counters.

A curious crowd and an evolving palate

Kolkata’s response to clarified cocktails has largely been positive, especially among younger, well-travelled guests Shutterstock

The public’s response to clarified cocktails in Kolkata has been largely positive, especially among younger, well-travelled guests who are eager to try something new. Bartenders say phrases like ‘milk-washed whisky sour’ or ‘clear piña colada’ often intrigue customers and prompt conversations at the bar.

That said, traditionalists sometimes approach these drinks with caution. Guests more familiar with straightforward pours or classic cocktails may need some guidance. “Some still think clarification means overly sweet or dairy-heavy,” one bartender noted. “But once they try it, most are pleasantly surprised.”

The key to greater acceptance? Sampling, education, and consistency in quality — all of which Kolkata’s top bars are delivering in generous measure.