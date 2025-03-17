On the rocks? No, thanks! Cocktails are the new and ‘neat’ way to enjoy a whisky

Traditional whisky drinkers will tell you that there are only one or two ways to enjoy this beverage — neat or on the rocks. But a new wave of whisky lovers are redefining the ‘gentleman’s drink’ with whisky cocktails. While classics like the Whisky Sour and the Old Fashioned had already ushered in whisky cocktails, the trend has gained new momentum — with whiskys being produced especially for cocktails.

My Kolkata reached out to a few city-based mixologists to get some insight into the trend and their take on it. They shared their thoughts, and even gave cocktail recipes. Read on…

‘People are more open to experimenting with whisky’

Manoj Singh Rawat, the beverage head of Manifest Hospitality, which runs restobars Sorano, Mehico and Latoya, says that whisky cocktails have become popular over the last few years, not only in Kolkata, but around the country. “People are more open to experimenting with whisky, going beyond just drinking it neat or on the rocks. Younger guests, especially, enjoy cocktails that make whisky more approachable and fun,” he said. People now order a lot more whisky-based cocktails, said Manoj, and the popular ones include Whisky Sour, Old Fashioned, and Highball, but some patrons also have whisky with mixers like ginger ale or soda.

Speaking about how brands are capitalising on the trend, he explained that companies are creating cocktail-specific whiskies, which are usually “lighter, smoother, and designed to mix well with other ingredients. It helps bartenders create balanced cocktails without losing the whisky’s character. Brands see this as a way to reach new audiences and encourage more people to enjoy whisky in different ways.”

Smooth and easy drinking choices like Jameson, Monkey Shoulder, Dewar’s, and even some Indian single malts, are popular choices for mixologists because they mix well and help create “balanced and tasty” drinks, added Manoj. He prefers using Dewar’s in his whisky cocktails. “It’s smooth, easy to mix, and works well with different ingredients. My favourite whisky cocktail to make is the Boulevardier. It’s simple, balanced, and always a crowd-pleaser.”

Manoj’s cocktail recipe: ‘Streets of Oaxaca’

This recipe highlights the creamy, tropical notes from the nut and coconut elements, balanced by the fruity cherimoya (custard apple) and a touch of citrus, with a bitter finish.

Ingredients:

60ml Almond, Coconut & Cashew Butter Fat-Washed Dewar’s 12

30ml cherimoya (custard apple) puree

15ml Martini Bianco infused with coconut butter

4 drops of citric solution

Clarified coconut milk

A few dashes of Angostura bitters (for float)

Method:

In a mixing glass, combine the fat-washed Dewar’s, cherimoya puree, infused Martini Bianco, citric solution, and clarified coconut milk

Fill the mixing glass with ice and stir well until thoroughly chilled.

Strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass

Gently float a few dashes of Angostura Bitters on top.

Serve immediately and enjoy your creative cocktail!

‘Those looking for more approachable ways to enjoy whisky prefer cocktails’

The head mixologist of Five Mad Men, Kedar Paswan, said that whisky cocktails have seen a significant rise in popularity, especially among younger drinkers and those looking for more approachable ways to enjoy whisky. “In India, the shift is evident in bars and high-end lounges, where whisky-based drinks are no longer just classics, but also fusion cocktails incorporating local flavors,” he added.

The popular choices among guests today include Highball, Penicillin, and New York Sours, he explained, adding that “Indian consumers are also showing interest in smoky whisky-based drinks. Many prefer brands like Johnnie Walker Black Label, Glenlivet 12, Jack Daniels and Amrut Fusion in their cocktails. Some also opt for bourbon, like Woodford Reserve, for its caramel and vanilla notes that blend well in mixed drinks.”

Personally, Kedar likes using Amrut Fusion in his cocktails, “for its balance of peat and spice, which adds depth to cocktails while maintaining a distinct character. My favorite whisky cocktail to make is a Spiced Tamarind Sour, which infuses whisky with classic Indian flavors.”

Kedar’s cocktail recipe: ‘Nostalgia’

This cocktail balances the smoky depth of the whisky with a tangy-sweet kick from the betel leaf, gulkand, and honey, giving it a bold yet refreshing finish.

Ingredients:

60ml Bourbon Whiskey

30ml betel leaf ( paan ) and ginger reduction

) and ginger reduction 15ml homemade syrup infused with betel leaves, gulkand , and cloves

, and cloves 10ml fresh lemon juice

10ml Sundarbans honey syrup

1 egg white

Method:

Dry shake all ingredients (without ice ) for 10-15 seconds.

Add ice and shake again until well chilled

Double strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with betel leaf, gulkand and ginger

‘Today’s cocktail culture is blending heritage with bold, new ideas’

General manager and chief bar master of Little Bit Sober, Mohammad Shabaz, believes that while whisky has always been a spirit of tradition, “today’s cocktail culture is rewriting the rules, blending heritage with bold new ideas.”

Giving an insight into what consumers are opting for, he said that the Whisky Highball is making a massive comeback, especially with Japanese and craft-style whiskies. “Bartenders are focusing on precision — using ultra-clear ice, high-carbonation soda, and even flavored bubbles to elevate the experience,” he added.

On a personal note, he prefers versatile whiskies that balance well in cocktails. “For classics like an Old Fashioned or Boulevardier, I go for Makers Mark or Wild Turkey. For a refreshing Highball, Suntory Toki works great. My favourite is always Dewar’s 15 for Highballs,” he said.