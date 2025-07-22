Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025: Indian hotspots and mixologists make headway at Macau event

The night of July 15 at Macau’s Wynn Palace dazzled with electric anticipation as Asia’s bar community descended upon the grand theatre. I traveled to Macau to cover Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, and as the top 50 venues were unveiled, the energy in the room was palpable. Bar Leone of Hong Kong once again claimed the coveted #1 spot, but the real headline was India: a record-breaking five Indian bars secured their places on the list, led by Delhi’s Lair at an impressive #8, making it the highest-ranked Indian bar this year. Clinking glasses in celebration, I felt a surge of pride; these accolades didn’t just honour individual venues, they were a testament to years of dedication, creativity, and talent within India’s booming cocktail culture.

I chatted with many of the winners to hear their reactions. Beverage director of Lair, Navjot Singh said, “India’s bar scene has evolved from the days of mojitos and whisky sours to a space of serious mixology and creative storytelling. Guests are more curious, palates have matured, and there’s a growing pride in using local ingredients presented with global techniques. Today, bartending isn’t just about making drinks, it’s about shaping culture, forging connections, and proudly representing a new, confident India. This journey has been slow but meaningful, and we’ve finally earned our seat at the table.”

Lair was the top bar from India

Arijit Bose, veteran mixologist and co-founder of Bar Spirit Forward in Bengaluru (No. 37 in Asia), was beaming. Bose told me that simply being acknowledged by Asia’s cocktail community was a huge boost.

“Any acknowledgment and appreciation is amazing not only for us as bar operators, but for the whole team. It’s a matter of pride and motivation to get better month on month,” he said. He explained that this kind of recognition ripples through India’s bar industry: more collaboration, travel, and investments all help “push the bar industry and culture forward,” ultimately creating “better bar professionals and bars” across the region.

Bar Spirit Forward, in Bengaluru, was No. 37 in Asia

Pankaj Balachandran, celebrated mixologist and co-founder of Boilermaker in Goa (No. 30 Asia within the first year of opening) was soaking in the moment. He told me the award felt “more than just a title, it’s definitely the biggest pat on our backs for years of hard work.” He grew emotional recounting the journey: “We’ve been through setbacks, heartbreaks, and moments where the dream seemed out of reach. But we never gave up.This recognition isn’t just for the cocktails or the space. It’s for the spirit behind it.”

Collectively, the new entries and high placings marked a watershed moment for India. Pankaj noted that 2022 had been a landmark year, but this year “completely shattered that ceiling.” Co‑founder Sheldon Abranches, of Goa’s Hideaway, told me he was thrilled: “It’s amazing that so many bars from India are on the list. It showcases the work, the talent and the commitment everyone in the industry is putting in. India finally has the quality and representation to compete with some of the best bars out there.” He added: “Awards are great for recognition and motivation, but success for us is showing up every day and ensuring that we’re delivering the best possible experience to every customer.”

Boilermaker in Goa was No. 30 in Asia within the first year of opening

Several winners emphasised the human side of success. At Taichung’s Vender (#20 Asia, Best Bar in Taiwan), co-founder Darren Lim said, “Success in the bar world isn’t just about awards, it’s about creating moments that guests remember, drinks that spark joy, and a space where both our team and our community feel seen, inspired, and celebrated.” He added with joy, “It’s so cool to see so many of my friends from India getting the spotlight this year! The scene there is bursting with creativity and personality. I’m honestly just really happy for all of them.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Bar Leone held onto its top spot (No. 1 in Asia.) I asked co-founder Lorenzo Antinori how it felt to stay at No. 1. He was characteristically humble. “It’s an incredible honour. We are truly humbled and touched by the love our industry peers have shown towards us,” he said. Bar Leone (a petite “aperitivo” bar in Sheung Wan) is designed to feel like a Roman neighborhood hangout, with simple, speedy cocktails (like the signature Filthy Martini with smoked-olive brine). Lorenzo insisted that despite the accolades, the recipe remains the same: “Nothing changes for us. We’ll keep working hard to create quality bar experiences for our guests and try to represent Hong Kong at the highest level.” As he put it, success for him is “having a busy bar and a happy team” the trophies are merely “a consequence of the work done.”

Hong Kong’s Bar Leone held on to its top spot in 2025

Priyanka Blah, leading South Asian drinks writer and commentator and founder of The Dram Attic, noted the shift in consumer behaviour: “Today’s drinkers in Asia are open minded, well travelled, and respectful of what bars bring to the table, the intersection of a great bar programme and a great guest is where the magic happens.” Blah is also the Academy Chair for Asia’s and World’s 50 Best Bars

Suchismita Roy Chowdhury who leads ZLB23, a Kyoto speakeasy, at The Leela Bengaluru (#31 Asia) echoed this observation: “Asia’s bar and cocktail culture has undergone a remarkable transformation, fuelled by creativity and a growing appetite for unique, immersive experiences. In India, bartenders are boldly pushing the boundaries of mixology. Being named one of Asia’s best bars is both an incredible honour and a powerful affirmation of the hard work, passion, and creativity our team pours into everything we do.”

Jon Lee, co-founder of Penrose in Kuala Lumpur (No. 10 in Asia, Best Bar in Malaysia), said, “There’s a stronger sense of identity, bars are no longer replicating, they’re expressing. Recognition validates years of quiet effort, proof that refinement and consistency from a small corner of Kuala Lumpur can resonate across the region.” He reflected on the award as a tribute to teamwork: “It’s a shared celebration, a reminder that hospitality done with heart truly resonates.”

When I asked what was next, consensus centred on renewed focus: “We get back to work, same focus, same discipline,” said Jon Lee. Pankaj added, “We’re not at the top yet, but we’re on our way.” Don Ranasinghe, co-founder of Smoke & Bitters (Sri Lanka’s Best Bar and Asia’s No. 14, nestled in a Sri Lankan coconut grove), was already plotting his next move. He explained that Smoke & Bitters (famous for cocktails built on local spirits, has launched a second bar, RAA, telling a “uniquely Sri Lankan” story through craft. “We’ll keep building with intention,” he said. “Our goal is bigger than just us, it’s about lifting the whole island, one cheers at a time.”

Smoke & Bitters was Sri Lanka’s Best Bar and Asia’s No. 14

What stayed with me most was the sense of solidarity and shared purpose across the region. Beneath Macau’s dazzling lights, as bartenders from every corner of Asia toasted one another, the feeling was unmistakable: we’re entering a new golden age of cocktails. The awards are wonderful, but for the teams behind the bars in Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and beyond, the real triumph lies in what they’ll create next, in every highball, with every guest experience, and on every night they choose to raise the bar just a little higher.

Rini Chatterjee is an Indian food and beverage consultant, experience designer, and columnist with over 15 years of expertise in the hospitality and culinary industries. Her work spans concept development, chef collaborations, and culinary festivals, often spotlighting underrepresented cuisines and regional food.