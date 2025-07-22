Delish ilish! From head to tail, Kolkata restaurants go all out for hilsa this monsoon

This monsoon, Kolkata’s restaurants have been taken over by the queen of fish. From timeless favourites like Shorshe Ilish and Bhapa Paturi to modern renditions like smoked hilsa and grilled ilish steak, the city’s culinary landscape is celebrating ilish season. Whether you crave a thali, biryani, or an à la carte spread, there’s a hilsa dish waiting.

‘Ilish Ache, Bhuribhoj Hobe’ at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Novotel’s Ministry of Kebabs presents a curated à la carte menu celebrating Bengal’s favourite monsoon fish. Enjoy dishes like Shorshe Ilish, Doi Ilish, Ilish Pulao, Kanchalonka Dhonepata Ilish, Ilish Bhapa Paturi, Ilish Korma and Ilish Begun Diye, each highlighting classic Bengali techniques. For reservations, contact +91 8584077001 or email neeraj.gupta@accor.com

Dates: On till July 27

Time: Lunch and Dinner

Pocket Pinch: Rs 650++

Address: Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, New Town

‘YAYAvar Journeys to Sundarbans’ at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge

YAYAvar presents a hilsa menu blending tradition with modern flair. Relish classics like Ilish Maach Bhaja, Shorshe Posto Ilish, Ilish Kalia, Bhapa Paturi, and Ilish Macher Tok, alongside innovative dishes like Grilled Ilish Steak with Gondhoraj Lemon Butter and Smoked Ilish with BBQ glaze. Comforting staples include Ilish Pulao, Khichuri with Ilish Bhaja, and Panta Bhaat.

Dates: July 25 to August 3

Time: 12.30–3.30pm & 7.30–11.30pm

Pocket Pinch: Rs 550 onwards

Address: 17 Garcha 1st Lane, Ballygunge

‘Ilish Kotha’ at Orko’s

Orko’s presents a soulful hilsa spread featuring Bengali classics like Shorshe Ilish, Ilish Bhapa, Ilisher Paturi, Doi Ilish, Begun Ilish, Ilish Tel Jhal, Bhaja Ilish, and the indulgent Ilish Biryani. Each dish captures the emotional depth of Bengal’s monsoon flavours through traditional recipes and nostalgic storytelling.

Dates: On till August 18

Time: Lunch & Dinner

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,200 onwards for two

Address: E-306 & 307, 3rd Floor, City Centre 1, Salt Lake

‘Ilish Parbon’ at Himur Heshel, Patuli

Himur Heshel celebrates the season with an Ilish Parbon featuring traditional Bengali hilsa preparations from ilish pulao and shorshe ilish to bhapa and tel jhol. With hilsa sourced from across Bengal and beyond, the menu is a heartfelt ode to the queen of fish.

Dates: Ongoing

Time: Lunch & Dinner

Pocket Pinch: À la carte (prices on request)

Address: Block E, F/1/4, Baishnabghata Patuli Township, Patuli

Contact: +91 9073104496

‘Ilish Kahon Thali’ by Gooseberri (Delivery Only)

Gooseberri presents a homely Ilish Thali featuring Dehradun Chal er Bhaat, Ilisher Matha diye Puin Shaak, Chachra, Ilish Bhaja Tel e Hatey Makha, Ilish Lyaja Bharta, Ilish er Tel Jhol, and Katthal Dana-Aam Tel Boneless ilish, finished with Caramel Olkochur Kheer. A soulful Bengali dinner in every bite.

Dates: July 25 & 26 (Dinner only)

Time: Dinner (Delivery only)

Pocket Pinch: Rs 850 per thali

Address: Delivery from Gooseberri (Call: 9903583823)

Booking: First-come-first-served basis