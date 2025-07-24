No more shots, please! Tequila cocktails take over Kolkata pubs and restobars

1 10 Shutterstock

Tequila is no longer just a party starter (or ender) — it’s become the heart of some of the most inventive cocktails in town. On Tequila Day, instead of downing shots, sip slowly on something special. From smoky to sweet, spicy to citrusy, here’s where you’ll find Kolkata’s coolest tequila creations worth raising your glass to.

Meteor Shower from Cal-On

A bold, unexpected mix that pairs tequila with fresh carrot extract and star anise water. Vibrant, earthy, and just mysterious enough, this one’s a visual and flavourful stunner — much like the celestial show it’s named after.

Pocket pinch: Rs 825

Desert Bloom from That Place Bowl & Bar

This cocktail blooms with flavour — tequila, lychee rose syrup, and a delicate touch of star anise come together for a sweet and fragrant drink that’s both bold and pretty. It's like a desert flower unfurling under the moonlight.

Pocket pinch: Rs 799

7th Mile (Kalimpong Region) by Olterra

Taking you to the misty hills of Kalimpong, this cocktail fuses tequila with local cheese and fermented gundruk. Add passionfruit and a hint of acidity, and you've got a complex drink rooted in Himalayan heritage.

Pocket pinch: Rs 899

What A Bar and The Stage Is Set from Little Bit Sober

A punchy combo of tequila, passionfruit and chilli ferment, topped with sparkling fizz, makes this cocktail spicy, juicy, and full of character. Perfect for those who love a little heat in their sip. The Stage is Set is another option. Red cabbage-infused tequila meets sake, aloe vera, and a hint of olive brine in this artistic mix. Earthy and refined, this cocktail speaks with every sip — expressive, smooth, and full of intrigue.

Pocket pinch: Rs 745 for both

Kachari Bazar at Traffic Gastropub

A love letter to Bengal’s beloved ‘Peyaramakha’, this tequila drink combines guava juice and kasundi for a bold, nostalgic flavour bomb. Topped with a guava skeletal leaf, it tastes like a summer afternoon by the beach.

Pocket pinch: Rs 750

Rasna Rewind from Canteen Pub and Grub

This one's for ’90s kids — tequila, Tang, lime juice and orange marmalade come together in a cheeky throwback served in a school waterbottle. It’s playful, sweet and totally fun, with a grown-up twist.

Pocket pinch: Rs 625

Verdéquila from Corridor Bar and Kitchen

Cool down with this clean and cucumber-forward tequila cocktail that feels like a walk through a herb garden after rain. With sweet-sour balance and house-made cucumber soda, it’s bold yet refreshing.

Pocket pinch: Rs 599

Margarita Cocktail from Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, Sante, Café Joy

A fresh take on the classic margarita with tequila and zesty lime. Simple, crisp, and endlessly sippable — just what you need for a laid-back Tequila Day celebration.

Pocket pinch: Rs 650 + taxes

Fantasy at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, Tess

This dreamy drink mixes rose-infused tequila with lychee juice and foam, finished with tajin and Himalayan smoked salt. Floral, sweet and slightly spicy — it's a fantasy in every sense.

Pocket pinch: Rs 695 + taxes