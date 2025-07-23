Saltlake’s best bites: A cuisine-wise guide to restaurants you must visit

Nestled in the bustling office paras of Saltlake are hidden gems — from cult-favourite eateries dishing out smoky kebabs to restaurants catering to the K-wave craze with steaming tteokbokki.

If food is in your mind, and Saltlake your next destination, you’ll perhaps be spoilt for choice.

Here’s a MyKolkata roundup of the best places to eat, drink and chill when you visit Saltlake.

Asian

Momo I Am: Baos, Sushi and good vibes only

For those living in the Greater Kolkata region, Momo I Am is the go-to place for satiating Asian food cravings. Whether you’re craving Chinese, authentic Tibetan cuisine or just want to try sushi for the first time, Momo I Am has you covered. From serving fried rice that lingers in your mouth to dishing out scrumptious slow-cooked pork baos and cheese cakes with an ice cream side, this cosy place tucked away in a quiet corner near City Center, Saltlake, is a one-stop-shop for all your Asian food needs.

Address: CD-18, 2nd Cross Rd, Bidhan Nagar, CD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, West Bengal 700064

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two people (approx.)

Another Asian choice

Bizarre Asia: The buffet that brings all of Asia together

Asian food connoisseurs, assemble! At Bizarre Asia, the newly opened outlet in Saltlake, you can try the street food of all Asian countries under one roof. The decor is sure to transport you to the colourful chaos of the markets of Thailand, Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam.

A buffet-only restaurant, offering Asian cuisine through multiple live kitchens, Bizarre Asia features a sushi bar, dim sum station, dedicated counters for bao and Mongolian food, dessert section and a walk-in bottle bar.

The restaurant boasts specialised chefs for each cuisine — Thai, Chinese, Balinese, Singaporean. This place aims to bring the tastes of local eateries from East Asia to the heart of Kolkata, dishing out authentic dim sums, sushi, bao and teppanyaki.

Address: 3RD FLOOR, Primarc Square, PLOT NO-1, SALTLAKE, LA Block, Sector 3, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700098

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000–1,200

Continental

Kouzina Mining Co.: A mine-themed place that serves

Nestled in the heart of Bidhannagar, this cosy restaurant is sure to win your heart (and tummy). Kouzina Mining Co. has the rustic charm of a mine, dimly-lit seating area and mouth-watering dishes. Among the best offerings from their continental kitchen is the Chicken Tetrazzini, served hot with a mix of tender chicken shreds, perfectly-cooked spaghetti and creamy white sauce.

Their layered Kouzina’s Lasagna Con Pollo, and melt-in-your-mouth Galauti Kebab are sure to tantalise your tastebuds. And don’t miss out on their vegetarian items including the Classic Paneer Tikka, Bharwan Aloo and the best-selling assortment of vegetarian tandoories in the Kouzina Maharani Platter.

Address: AD 79, AD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,400 for two

When in doubt, just Luscibbo it out

Luscibbo brings the taste of the world to Saltlake. From Continental to Italian, Pan Asian to North Indian, you name it, they have it. Try their sushi platters, ramen delights, chicken sizzlers, Chicken Sui Mai, dim sums and Nasi Goreng.

Address: AJ-2, AJ Block, Sector II, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Mughal

Galawat: Lucknowi love served on a platter

Located near Kwality Bus Stop, Galawat is a small, simple spot serving Lucknowi and Mughlai dishes with love. From Galawat Kebab to Lucknowi Gosht Biryani and Darbar E Khaas Kheer rice pudding, this place serves an array of dishes you may crave on a rainy afternoon.

Don’t miss out on their starter plate of Murgh Banno, Mahmudabad Gosht Biryani (if you’ve already tasted their signature Lucknowi one) and Paneer dishes ranging from Noorani to Kadhai.

Address: BE 97, BE Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Pocket pinch: Rs 700 for two

Japanese

Soy Yum: For post anime-binge cravings

Watched a Ghibli movie and now you’re craving comfort in a steaming bowl of ramen? Look no further. With Japanese street-style aesthetics, cosy dining decor and gourmet dishes, Soy Yum makes for a truly delightful experience for your post anime-binge cravings. From the moment you enter, you’ll be welcomed into the world of your favourite anime with graffiti, dim paper lanterns and anime posters.

As soon as you open the door, you’ll be tempted to take a bite from their bakery section stacked with tasty tarts, biscoff cakes and tiramisu. Next up on your list should be the crispy Shrimp Tempura Ramen, Ebi Tempura Maki, Chicken Katsu, and juicy dim sums. And don't forget their Japanese sando, Kill Bill meat items and the Shibuya Benedict for a wholesome brunch on your day off.

Address: Plot 32, Block AC , Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Salt Lake City Kolkata : 700064, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Korean

Seoul Restaurant: Make your K-Drama food fantasy come true

This place in Sector 3 is truly a mini Korea in Kolkata. If you’re a K-drama fan searching for the authentic tastes of Korea, then Seoul Restaurant is where you should head to in Saltlake.

Try their Baekban Hansang, a traditional Korean meal consisting of rice, soup or stew. They also offer other traditional Korean dishes, including Corn Dog, Fried chicken, Ramen, Jjamppong, Tteokbokki, Dak-gangjeong and Gimbap.

The place is run by a Korean couple. The minimal seating areas inside will make you feel like you’ve stepped right into a K-drama set.

Address: IA-169, Rd Number 1A, IA Block, Sector 3, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700106

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Italian

Fabbrica: For the pizza date you didn’t know you needed

We just found the best Italian hangout haven for your next pizza date. Serving one of the best pizzas in Kolkata, Fabbrica is a go-to spot for your Italian food cravings. Experience a fresh slice of Italy right out of the oven with their exceptional servings of Neapolitan pizzas.

Must try: Pollo Piccante and Pollo Arrosto pizzas, Rigatoni Carbonara Pasta, Prosciutto (for pork lovers!) and their Tiramisu which is truly heavenly.

Address: 3rd Floor, Block A, city center 1, salt lake complex Plot no.1 Block DC Shop no. A301C, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two

Bengali

Sonar Tori: For the heart that craves pure bangaliana

A true winner for Bengali cuisine in not just Saltlake but the rest of Kolkata, Sonar Tori is one such restaurant that will welcome you with a slice of bangaliana, especially if you miss out on the taste of Bengal living elsewhere. So, next time, your parents look for an authentic Bengali restaurant, look no further. Try their Daab Chingri, Mutton Kosha and their eclectic thali options. Mochar Chop, Bhapa Ilish, and Mangsho Kosha are also among their must-try items.

Address: City Centre, B Block, DC Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,900 for two

Indo-Mexican

Guak: where tandoori meets taco

Imagine, a chipotle bar had a dhamakedaar union with your favourite north Indian dhaba. Enter Guak — not entirely Mexican, not completely Indian.

This trendy eatery offers a creative blend of Indian and Mexican cuisine. Their tantalising menu boasts a range of options, including Pindi Chana Hard Shell Tacos, Crispy Aloo Naan Tacos and Tandoori Paneer Burrito Bowls.

Address: Shop No 1, CF 326, CF Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 for two