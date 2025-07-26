Spicy tales: Bengal’s favourite chillies reveal their personalities

Chillies are not just ingredients in a Bengali kitchen — they are characters. Whether it’s the tiny yet terrifying Dhani Lonka or the seductive-looking but mild-mannered Kalo Lanka, each variety brings its own drama to the table. From curries to bhortas, they have been part of family feuds, sneezes and tears. Here’s a fun take on six types of chillies found in Bengal and their spicy personalities.

Beldanga Green Chillies – the all-rounder

Long, lean, and confident, Beldanga green chillies are the dependable everyday friends in your kitchen. They go into everything from dal and curry to sabji and bhorta. These chillies are like that friend who is invited to every house party because they are fun but not overbearing. Versatile, friendly, and enjoyed by all.

Bullet Chilli – the wildcard

Shaped like a small bullet, this chilli is just as unpredictable as it looks. One day, it’s all fire and fury; the next, it’s as bland as grass. There’s no middle ground. Either it shoots straight through your soul or leaves you wondering if your taste buds are broken. The Bullet Chilli loves chaos and loves playing pranks on unsuspecting cooks.

Dhani Lonka – the baby don

Don’t be fooled by its size. This one may be as small, but it packs the punch of a heavyweight boxer. The Dhani Lonka is the badmaash in a playschool. Always up to mischief, always underestimated. Pop one into a bharta or chutney and wait for the dramatic gasp. This chilli is ‘chhota packet, bada dhamaka’ in its truest form.

Kul Lonka – the cute menace

Kul Lonka looks innocent, round, and as inviting as a berry. But beneath that cute exterior lies a chilli with evil intentions. It waits quietly, looking pretty, and then, bam! A single bite and you are searching for a glass of water, a spoon of sugar and ultimately a cube of ice. Think of Kul Lonka as the overly sweet neighbour, who suddenly reveals they are actually in a spicy revenge drama.

Dalle Chilli – the royal terror

Dalle is not just a chilli. It is the chilli. Grown in Darjeeling and neighbouring regions, this one comes with a royal aura. But dare to break one open, and your senses will scream before your tastebuds do. Even the smell is sure to get for anyone with low spice tolerance. Dalle is the high-maintenance diva of the chilli world. Dramatic, dangerously beautiful, and not to be messed with unless you have signed a waiver.

Kalo Lanka – the mysterious one

Kalo Lanka looks like it walked out of a noir film. But don’t be intimidated. Despite its black and brooding looks, it is surprisingly mellow in the spice spectrum. This chilli is the classic ‘looks can be deceiving’ type. Elegant on the outside, but soft-spoken within. Great for adding depth to flavour without starting a fire.