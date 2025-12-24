Warm, spicy and flavourful: Kolkata bars add a twist to European winter staple mulled wine

Kolkata is fast growing a taste for mulled wine, a European winter staple prepared by warming red wine with spices, citrus and a dash of sweetness.
Several city bars and cafes are now adding local twists to the classic, serving concoctions that feel like a warm hug in a glass.
Traffic Gastropub’s Spiced Winter Wine
A classic red wine gently warmed with orange, clove and star anise, this comforting winter serve keeps things traditional and fuss-free.
Price: Rs 599
Address: 2 Floor, City Centre, Action Area II, Action Area IID, Rajarhat Newtown, New Town: 700136
Yauatcha Kolkata’s Silk and Spice
This cosy blend layers red wine with warm spices, orange and cranberry juices, finished with a touch of brown sugar. Fragrant and flavourful, it’s made for slow sipping on chilled winter evenings.
Price: Rs 995 plus taxes
Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall Park Circus, 33, Syed Amir Ali Ave, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700017
Corridor Bar and Kitchen’s Shantiniketan Chocolate Mulled Wine
Inspired by Shantiniketan’s artistry, this cocoa nib–infused red wine is blended with nolen gur, star anise, clove and hints of orange peel. Finished with a cocoa-dusted orange wheel, it’s a soulful Bengal-inspired winter pour.
Price: Rs 699
Address: Corridor Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, Bangur BFL Estate, 1A Russel Street (31 Chowringhee), Park Street, Kolkata 700071
Five Mad Men’s Wine Rudolph!!!
Their playful take on the classic mulled wine delivers fresh spices, warming aromas and a cosy, hug-in-a-glass feel. Served hot, it’s all about simple winter comfort with a festive edge.
Price: Rs 555
Address: Electronic Complex, 1st Floor, Omega Building, Bengal Intelligent Park Ltd, EP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata: 700091
Sienna’s Mulled Wine
A refined, modern version featuring dry wine, orange liqueur, spiced honey and a light vegan foam. Elegant yet warming, it’s a mulled wine designed for those who enjoy subtle layers over bold sweetness.
Price: Rs 800
Address: 49, 1, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata: 700029
Veneto Bar and Kitchen’s special mulled wine
Red wine, cinnamon sticks, cloves, sugar, lemon — that’s all that makes this mulled wine a winter special. Let this glass of wine beat the chill this winter.
Price: Rs 749
Address: 375, Prince Anwar Shah Rd, South City Complex, Jadavpur, Kolkata: 700068