It’s haleem season in Kolkata: Where to try the meaty, creamy stew this Ramadan

As the aroma of slow-cooked meat, lentils and wheat wafts through Zakaria Street, Park Circus and Chandni Chowk neighbourhoods, foodies in Kolkata line up before sunrise and gather again at Iftar to relish a bowl of haleem. With Ramadan continuing till March 17, here are some of the best places in the city to dig into a hearty bowl.

Sufia

2 7

An old favourite for lovers of nihari and haleem, Sufia is often the first name that comes up in Kolkata’s haleem conversations. Their Magaz Haleem is a crowd puller, along with Tamater Stew and Beef Samosa. Mutton, chicken and beef haleem fly off the counter fast, with regulars queuing up hours before dawn.

Time: 5am to around 8am or till stocks last

Address: 9, Zakaria Street, Kolkata: 700073

Sabir’s

3 7

The modest Sabir’s in Chandni Chowk is one of the go-to destinations for a comforting bowl of slow-cooked haleem made with meat, lentils and pounded wheat. Their mutton haleem remains a top pick for regulars. Affordable and filling, it draws early-morning crowds during Ramadan.

Time: 3.30am to approximately 7pm

Address: 43, Chandni Chowk Street, Kolkata: 700013

Shiraz Golden Restaurant

4 7

Better known for its biryani and rolls, Shiraz Golden Restaurant also serves rich Chicken Shahi Haleem and Mutton Shahi Haleem during Ramadan. The thick, flavourful stew pairs beautifully with tandoori or khamiri rotis. Expect long queues at the Park Street outlet once the haleem service begins.

Time: 2pm to 5 or 6pm

Address: 135, Park St, Mullick Bazar, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

Aminia

5 7

While biryani may be the star at Aminia, their Ramadan haleem deserves equal attention. Available across Kolkata outlets, the mutton and chicken haleem are slow-cooked to a velvety consistency. Like the city’s oldest eateries, Aminia begins serving early and continues till the handis run dry.

Time: 3.30am to around 7pm

Address: Multiple outlets across Kolkata

Zam Zam

6 7

A Ramzan staple in the Park Circus area, Zam Zam serves haleem that is rich, comforting and loaded with flavour. Popular for Iftar gatherings, the restaurant sees steady crowds throughout the day for their comforting bowl of haleem paired with soft naans.

Time: 12pm to 12am

Address: 28/A, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Kolkata: 700017

Elahi Luxury Dining

7 7

At Elahi Luxury Dining on Muzaffar Ahmed Street, the Elahi Special Mutton Haleem is a highlight during Ramadan. Slow-cooked and deeply spiced, it is a popular choice for those breaking their fast in and around the Park Street area. The elegant setting adds to the festive dining experience.

Time: Lunch and dinner hours

Address: 1/1D, Muzaffar Ahmed Street, Park Street, Kolkata 700016