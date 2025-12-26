Where to ring in 2026: Kolkata restaurants roll out special New Year menus

As Kolkata steps into 2026, restaurants across the city are marking the New Year with special menus. From neighbourhood cafes, restobars to fine dining and home-style kitchens, these New Year offerings celebrate familiar flavours with a celebratory twist, perfect for winter evenings and shared tables.

The Biryani Canteen at Offbeat CCU

The Biryani Canteen welcomes the New Year with “Sizzle ’26 — The New Year Feast”, a limited-edition sizzler menu blending north Indian comfort with Mughlai richness. The four-part offering spans vegetarian and non-vegetarian plates, each served sizzling and aromatic, designed to balance indulgence with familiarity while celebrating the joy of starting afresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 onwards

Address: 36/F, Topsia Road, Panchanna Pally, Topsia

25 Main Street Café

25 Main Street Café ushers in 2026 with ‘The Turn of Taste – 2026 Edition’, a thoughtfully curated New Year’s menu reflecting the café’s neighbourhood charm. Blending nostalgia with seasonal creativity, the festive spread is designed for unhurried meals, conversations and comfort-driven flavours that feel personal, warm and quietly celebratory.

Pocket pinch: Rs 600 onwards

Address: AA 28, 1st Cross Road, Salt Lake

Didar Henshel

Didar Henshel’s New Year spread stays rooted in robust, celebratory cooking with dishes like patar pora chicken, whole chicken roasts and indulgent murgh musallam with chicken or mutton stuffing. Designed for sharing, the menu leans into hearty flavours, slow roasts and festive abundance suited to winter gatherings.

Pocket pinch: Rs 100-Rs 1,600

Contact to order: 8777034716/7450990809 for home delivery

Aminia

Aminia’s winter specials return with flavours that feel like home — rooted in decades of tradition. Seasonal favourites like slow-cooked mutton nihari with taftan and rich mutton paya headline the menu, while desserts such as gajar ka halwa and nolen gur firni bring nostalgia to the table, celebrating winter the Kolkata way.

Pocket pinch: Seasonal specials priced à la carte

Address: All outlets across Kolkata

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences welcomes 2026 with vibrant New Year celebrations at The Square and The Ministry of Kebabs. Expect lavish buffets, live stations, curated chef selections and indulgent desserts, paired with live music, kids’ zones and festive experiences. January 1 brunches extend the celebration with global flavours and relaxed cheer.

Pocket pinch: On request

Address: Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, CF Block, Action Area 1C, New Town

Fusion Fantasea

Fusion Fantasea’s festive experience, titled ‘Under the Same Sky’, offers an intimate New Year’s table for two. Designed around candlelight, live music and unhurried dining, the menu highlights indulgent seafood, comforting rice dishes and ghee roasts, ending with dessert and quiet moments meant to be shared.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,499 per couple

Address: Fusion Fantasea, 42/89, New Ballygunge Road, near Lake Kalibari