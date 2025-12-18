Momo to nihari: Winter delicacies of Kolkata and places you must try them at

Few things can be as fulfilling as a hot-and-spicy treat on a breezy winter evening. And if you’re in Kolkata, you’re likely to be spoilt for choice.

Think juicy chicken wings glazed with honey garlic sauce, or a plate full of steaming momo served with a bowl of piping hot soup. Winter food is not just about taste — it is about warmth, comfort and nostalgia.

But finding the right spot for your winter cravings — be it the iconic ghugni or the early-morning mutton nihari — can be a task. To make things easy for you, My Kolkata has picked the best spots to visit for foods that are a balm for the soul during unforgiving chilly evenings.

A trip to the Mountains: The best momo and thukpa spots

Waking up to a view of the majestic Himalayas is a dream that may not come true for many this winter. But you can dig in the best momo and thukpa in your own city to beat the winter blues. Hot, succulent and filling, these little wonders never fail to impress.

Recommended places: Rinchen Momo at Entally, Sikkimi’s Momo at Santoshpur, Lepcha’s at Triangular Park

Pocket pinch: Rs 70-100 for one

Annyeonghaseyo, foodies! Get ready for a slice of Korea in Kolkata

Maybe the fandom started with the boy band BTS, but the K-wave is now sweeping Kolkata with South Korea’s culture, art — and of course, food — becoming the in-thing. From hot Korean fried chicken stroked with the ultimate gochujang sauce to pungent Tteokbokki and Bibimbap, Kolkata serves Korean favourites with a dollop of mayonnaise and varieties of sauce on the side.

Recommended places: Cafe Tov at Santoshpur, Korean Street at Jodhpur Park, K-town cafe at College Street

Pocket pinch: Rs 160-200 for one

The Bengal staple: Chowmein, rolls and cutlets

Kolkata’s affair with rolls, cutlets and chow is almost as old as the city itself. Topped with veggies and served with the OG kasundi, these winter snacks continue to rule the streets of the City of Joy.

P.S.: Avoid having these with cheese and mayonnaise.

Recommended place: For chowmein: Gunjan Chinese Food at College Street, China Green at Jadavapur (Rs 120)

For rolls: Baig Sahab at BB Ganguly Street, Kusum Rolls on Park Street, Hot Kati Roll on Park Street (Rs 50)

For cutlets: Dilkhusha Cabin at College Street, Mitra Cafe at Shovabazaar, Camperi at Gariahat (Rs 70)

Nothing beats kochuri and singara

Waking up early in the morning in winter feels like a punishment. But trading the comfort of being curled up at home for flaky singaras and kochuri served with alur torkari is not a bad deal at all.

Recommended places: Putiram at College Street, Bhim Nag at Bow Bazaar, Girish Ch. Dey & Nakur Ch. Dey at Hatibagan

Pocket pinch: Rs 10 for one

Ghugni and chops have Kolkata’s heart

Pocket-friendly, customisable, satiating — ghugni is arguably the most fuss-free winter snack Kolkata has to offer. Add the variety of chops, from alu to mocha and fish to mutton, to it, and you have the recipe for a memorable evening grub.

Recommended places: Dacres Lane (for ghugni), Kalika at College Street (for chops)

Pocket pinch: Rs 10 for one

Indulge in kebabs without burning a hole in your pocket

From juicy mutton seekh, smoky chicken tikka and succulent pork kebabs covered in aromatic spices, these quick bites can be your perfect munch on the go.

Recommended places: Zakaria Street, Kebab Mein Haddi Food Truck at Newtown

Pocket pinch: Rs 100 for one

Never say never to chilli pork

Sizzling hot and bursting with flavour, chilli pork is the go-to winter snack for many. Tender pork pieces tossed in fiery sauces, fresh chillies, and aromatic spices make every bite feel like a warm hug.

Recommended places: Denzong Kitchen at Bhowanipore, Ah Leung at Tangra, Lee Eating House at Tangra

Pocket pinch: Rs 180 for one

Nihari is the ultimate winter food

Slow-cooked overnight, this broth, with melt-in-mouth mutton and a blast of spicy flavours, is a love letter to Kolkata’s culinary history. Best enjoyed hot at dawn, nihari warms your soul before the cold can get to you. But you don’t always buy nihari, you earn it by waking up early, as most restaurants run out of stock by 7am.

Recommended places: Sufiya Restaurant at Zakaria Street, Sabir’s Hotel at Chandni Chowk

Pocket pinch: Rs 250 for one