Festive fare: What’s on the menu at Kolkata hotels, cafes and restaurants for Christmas

Restaurants in Kolkata are embracing the festive spirit with specially curated Christmas menus. From lavish buffet spreads at luxury properties to seasonal desserts and winter warmers at cosy cafes, the city offers plenty of delicious reasons to step out and celebrate Christmas with family and friends.

Olive Cafe & Bar

Olive Café & Bar brings festive cheer to Shakespeare Sarani with a specially curated Christmas menu. From mushroom pâté, strawberry and burrata, sausage rolls and prawn cocktail to hearty mains like ratatouille Wellington, butternut squash risotto and slow-braised lamb shank, the spread leans into classics with a refined touch. Desserts and Christmas cocktails round off the celebration.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 plus taxes

Address: 6th Floor, 40 Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata: 700017

Taj Bengal

Taj Bengal brings festive grandeur to Christmas with indulgent feasts and classic seasonal treats across its iconic dining spaces. From Christmas goodies and New Year hampers at La Patisserie — featuring rum plum cakes, yule logs and festive cookies — to lavish Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations at Cal 27 and The Grill by the Pool.

Pocket pinch: Rs 4,500–Rs 5,000 plus taxes per person | Rs 2,000 plus taxes per child

Address: Taj Bengal, 34B, Belvedere Road, Alipore, Kolkata – 700027

Reservations: +91 33 6612 3488 / +91 98315 79131 / +91 90077 85590

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata’s YAYAvar

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata ushers in the festive season with a multi-day Christmas and New Year spread at YAYAvar. From roasted turkey, Kolkata biryani and shukto to Asian curries, live stations and an indulgent dessert line-up, the menus span Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch and dinner, New Year’s Eve celebrations and a relaxed New Year’s Day brunch.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,669 onwards (buffets)

Contact: +91 6292 307 592 / +91 6292 307 619

The Daily Cafe, Kolkata

The Daily Cafe Kolkata’s Christmas menu leans into winter indulgence with festive hot chocolates, berry-forward desserts and comforting mains. Think peppermint-spiked drink All I Want for Christmas, tiramisu latte, mulled tea and saffron kahwa, alongside strawberry misu, forest berry cheesecake and waffles. The savoury spread features Christmas roast chicken, winter gnocchi, prawn toast, and burrata salads.

Pocket pinch: Rs 225–Rs 745

Address: 5, Satyen Dutta Road, Lake Market, Kalighat, Kolkata: 700029

Vivanta

Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass rings in the festive season with indulgent Christmas celebrations and gourmet offerings across its dining spaces. From elegant Swirl Christmas hampers packed with artisanal treats to lavish buffets at Mynt, the hotel curates classic holiday flavours with a refined touch. Highlights include roasted butterball turkey, duck curry with appam, plum pudding, yule log and festive pastries, with live music and celebratory cheer.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,250–3,299 plus taxes per person

Address: Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass, 1930, Rajdanga Main Road, EM Bypass, Kolkata – 700107

Reservations: +91 62922 74003 / +91 90071 62932

Kaldi Bean Cafe

Kaldi Bean Cafe celebrates the holiday season with its Holiday Specials. This winter menu features hearty mains like lamb shank and pork ribs, alongside classic desserts such as blueberry cheesecake with roselle sauce, tiramisu and orange posset. Hot chocolate, pancakes, in-house cookies and an alcohol-soaked mixed fruit cake complete the offering.

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 plus taxes for two

Address: 23/10, Gariahat Road, Gariahat, Kolkata: 700019

Cafe Courtyard

Cafe Courtyard welcomes the festive season with its Christmas & New Year menu. The winter spread features hearty mains such as courtyard chicken pie, oven-baked fish and pork chops, alongside crowd-pleasing starters like cheesy chicken drumettes, honey butter prawns and tangy pork fillet. Desserts like red truffle and berry kiss add a sweet festive finish.

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 plus taxes for two

Address: CD 71, Ground Floor, Street 254, Action Area 1C, New Town, Kolkata – 700156

TRIBE Cafe

TRIBE Cafe ushers in the festive season with its Christmas & New Year Specials. The spread features hearty favourites like chicken chowder soup, fish and chips, Moroccan baked fish, chicken tetrazzini, pork vindaloo and classic coq au vin with bacon. The meal rounds off with cake paired with a warm beverage.

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 plus taxes for two

Address: 67, Gol Park, Ballygunge Gardens, Gariahat, Kolkata – 700019 | AB-25, Sector 1, Near PNB Circle, Salt Lake, Kolkata – 700064 | James Long Sarani, Behala, Near MP Birla School, Kolkata

Yellow Turtle

The Yellow Turtle rolls out its Christmas 2025 Special Menu with festive plates. Seasonal highlights include pineapple-glazed pork belly, chicken Wellington with winter vegetables and roasted duck in chilli plum sauce. The menu ends on a sweet note with Santa’s Hat Cheesecake, while seasonal hot cocoa and cranberry punch keep the holiday spirit flowing.

Pocket pinch: Rs 245–Rs 825

Address: P596, Raja Basanta Roy Rd, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Ballygunge, Kolkata: 700029

Mad Over Donuts

Mad Over Donuts unwraps festive cheer with The Christmas Collection: Joy in Every Format, turning classic MOD treats into playful holiday gifts. From the Christmas Bites Box with mini snowmen and tree-shaped donuts to a first-of-its-kind Christmas Donut Cake and fudgy Christmas brownies, the collection is designed for sharing and gifting. Boxes of Christmas-themed donuts and seasonal butterscotch sips add to the fun.

Pocket pinch: Rs 108–629

Address: All Mad Over Donuts outlets and online aggregators

Tamarind

Tamarind Santa brings India’s coastal kitchens to the spotlight with the Vasco Festival, a limited-period celebration of indigenous flavours from Kerala, Goa and Tamil Nadu. The curated menu travelled across shorelines with dishes like Kerala butter garlic crab, roasted stuffed duck with exotic vegetables, prawn balchao, tandoori pomfret and Nattu Koli biryani, rounded off with indulgent desserts.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two

Address: Tamarind Santa, 177 Sarat Bose Road, Kolkata – 700026 (opposite Deshapriya Park)

La Macario Cafe

La Macario Café marks Christmas Day with a cosy, art-filled celebration and a festive winter menu designed for comfort and indulgence. From corn chowder, wine-soaked strawberry and burrata salad, Bhutanese ema datshi and broccoli gnocchi to pesto pizza, the spread blends global flavours with winter warmth. Matcha caramel lattes, tiramisu hot chocolate and festive desserts, plus a DIY Christmas cookie tree, round off the experience.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,300 for two

Address: 1st Floor, 10, Wood St, Mullick Bazar, Elgin, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Paprika Gourmet

Paprika Gourmet ushers in the festive season with a winter Christmas menu. From aglio olio Brussels sprouts and curated Christmas hampers to a line-up of festive desserts, the offerings are pure indulgence. Highlights include Christmas tree cookies, sugar-dusted churros, sandwich cookies and the light, airy strawberry cloud petit gateau.

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards

Order via: Swiggy, Zomato

Address: Surbhi Building, 8/1/2, Loudon Street, 1st Floor, Kolkata – 700017

Goppoburir Henshel

Goppoburir Henshel taps into Kolkata’s colonial past this Christmas with “Borodiner Bhuribhoj”, a menu inspired by Anglo-Indian home kitchens. The limited spread revisits British-era recipes adapted to Indian tastes, from Chicken Junglee Pulao once served in dak bungalows to Bow Barracks-style Mutton Bhuna. Prawn Vindaloo brings Goan warmth, while the humble Anglo-Indian Poach Curry rounds off the offering.

Pocket pinch: Rs 180–Rs 490 per plate

Orders close: December 19

Delivery: December 21

Contact: 9831065904 / 9830565903

Calcutta Calorie

This Christmas menu celebrates nostalgia with distinctly Calcutta flavours. From the boozy, dry-fruit–laden OG Calcutta Christmas Cake soaked in Old Monk and wine to its darker, more indulgent cousin, Santa’s Naughty List, the bakes are rich and festive. The focaccias experiment with local flavours like Mahua-fennel caramel or strawberry and balsamic onion, each evoking familiar Bengal moods, from Santiniketan afternoons to misty Darjeeling mornings.

Pocket pinch: Rs 499–Rs 849

Contact: 9748009566