Would you try ‘rasgulle ki sabzi’? Here’s how to make the viral recipe Bengalis are torn over

‘Rasgulle ki sabzi’ — these three words have single-handedly raised the blood pressure of Bengalis and Odias for the past one week.

When Mumbai-based makeup artist Saikat Chakraborty posted a reel on Instagram from the dining hall of Fairmont Udaipur Palace, zooming in on a serving dish labelled “rasgulle ki sabzi”, the internet went bananas.

“Please do not scar a Bengali like this,” the makeup artist said in the now-viral reel.

To both Bengalis and Odias, the roshogolla feels personal. For the longest time, West Bengal and Odisha have fought for their ownership. At the end, the GI tag was granted to both.

However, ‘rasgulle ke sabzi’? It brought together Bengalis and Odias to fight against this culinary creation.

But what if we told you it is not something new or a result of another failed fusion experiment? It is simply a clever, perhaps even healthier cousin of chhanar dalna that has existed for a while.

After looking at several recipes and regional variations online, here’s what we found.

According to a 2018 blog post by Debjanir Rannaghar, the food writer describes having the dish roadside while travelling from Delhi to Jaipur alongside dishes like ‘bhujiye ki sabzi’. She also provides a recipe made with store-bought rosogollas.

And it is just not rosogolla, in Jaipur, there is also something called ‘Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi’.

In many other recipes, the rosogollas used are not sweet. They are unsweetened chhena balls, boiled in water minus the sugar. Unlike chhenar kofta, where the balls are fried, these are used in the curry directly in their boiled form. These are simmered in a rich cashew-based gravy to make Rasgulle Ki Sabzi.

Ingredients

For the chhena balls

Fresh chhena: 250g

A pinch of salt

Maida: 1 tbsp, optional

Water for boiling

For the gravy

Onion paste: 1 tbsp

Ginger paste: 1 tsp

Cashew paste: 2 tbsp

Turmeric: ½ tsp

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Garam masala: ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Oil or ghee: 2 tbsp

Warm water: 1 to 1½ cups

Method