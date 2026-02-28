Colour me hungry: Kolkata cafes and restaurants roll out special menus for Holi

Holi in Kolkata is not just about colours and adda. It is also about indulgent festive spreads, nostalgic flavours and playful twists on classics. From heritage-style Bengali feasts to vibrant kebab dinners and sweet seasonal desserts, here are some special Holi offerings across city cafes, restaurants and cloud kitchens.

Paprika Gourmet

Paprika Gourmet presents a vibrant Holi platter with festive décor, fresh flowers, jars of abir and playful pichkaris. The spread features popsicles, Mini Vada Pav, Frankie Roll and Pesto Paneer Kathi Roll, with the option to customise from the existing menu for intimate gatherings.

Date: March 4

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards

Address: Surbhi Building, 8/1/2 Loudon Street, 1st Floor

Bonne Femme

Bonne Femme is celebrating Holi with limited-edition festive specials including a creamy Thandai Cheesecake infused with cooling spices and a Paan and Gulkand Thandai layered with rose, cardamom and sweet betel notes. Perfect for a cosy Holi catch-up in a warm, welcoming setting.

Date: March 4

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Address: 139A, Rash Behari Avenue, Ballygunge

Chaudhury & Company

Inspired by Kolkata’s iconic pice hotel culture, Chaudhury & Company curates a heritage Holi feast with Aampora Sharbat, Gandharaj Ghol and Tetuler Sharbat alongside classics like Fish Fry, Railway Murgir Jhol, Bhetki Paturi and Basanti Pulao. A nostalgic spread crafted for post-colour indulgence.

Date: March 3

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,100 plus taxes for two

Address: 24C Deshapriyo Park West, opposite Oudh 1590

Chapter 2

Chapter 2 marks Holi with an evening of live music and retro charm. Expect soups, Anglo Indian BBQ Prawn, Devilled Crab, Chicken Steak in Mushroom Sauce and indulgent desserts like Tiramisu and Cheesecake, along with festive cocktails such as Purple Rain and Lady in Red.

Date: March 3

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 plus taxes for two without liquor

Address: P-377, Hemanta Mukhopadhay Sarani, Off Southern Avenue

Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

At Social Kitchen, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport hosts a Rang Barse buffet inspired by North Indian festive tables. Chaat counters, kebabs, Mutton Dum Biryani, Chicken Lababdar, Gujiya and Thandai Mousse Cake come together in a colourful, all-day Holi celebration.

Date: March 3-4

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,500 plus taxes for two

Address: Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

Ministry of Kebabs, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Ministry of Kebabs presents Rang Birangi Kebab Festival with naturally colourful marinades inspired by gulal. From Tiranga Paneer Tikka and Beetroot Seekh to Lucknowi Chicken Galouti and Laal Maas Seekh, the dinner pairs live tandoor service with festive décor and fusion music.

Date: March 4

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,699 plus taxes per person for vegetarian and Rs 1,899 plus taxes per person for non vegetarian

Address: CF Block, Action Area I, New Town

Chowman

Chowman adds an after-party twist to Holi with app-exclusive offers and family meal boxes. Feast on Chilli Paneer, Smokey Chilli Chicken, Hakka Noodles, Kung Pao Chicken and Veg Manchurian, ending with Chocolate Mousse. Enjoy flat discounts and curated veg and non veg meal boxes for 3 to 4 people.

Date: March 1-4

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,199 onwards

Address: Multiple outlets across Kolkata