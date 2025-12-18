Inside Kolkata’s bustling Christmas market at Esplanade: Top picks, pocket pinch and more

1 9

Snow-capped trees. Quirky Santas. Handsome reindeers. Snowman with a twist. The Christmas market in front of Simpark Mall, behind Hogg Market, has transformed into Kolkata’s go-to destination for festive shopping. Packed with budget-friendly decor, it has transitioned into a one-stop shop for last-minute shoppers. Here’s a list of Christmas decorations you can pick up to bring warmth, cheer and a touch of magic to your home this season.

Classic white reindeer figurine

This pearly white reindeer will bring a touch of winter wonderland to your home decor, whether placed under the tree, on a mantel or as part of a table setting. Its neutral colour works beautifully with both traditional red-green themes and modern minimalist Christmas decor, making it a versatile festive pick.

Price: Rs 350

Mini nativity scene set

This crib set captures the heart of Christmas, with detailed figurines of Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus and the Three Wise Men. Perfect for a prayer corner, coffee table or shelf, it adds a traditional, spiritual touch to home decor and keeps the true meaning of Christmas at the centre of celebrations.

Price: Rs 500

Santa-on-a-bicycle showpiece

A playful Santa riding a bicycle with gifts in tow adds a quirky, cheerful vibe to Christmas decor. Ideal for tabletops or entryways, it’s a fun pick for homes that like to blend tradition with a bit of fun and colour.

Price: Rs 1,200

Plush Santa doll with lantern

This plushie of Santa brings a cosy, old-world charm to Christmas decorations, complete with winter textures and warm colours. Paired with a lantern or fairy lights, it works beautifully in living rooms or corners, adding warmth and a storytelling feel to festive spaces.

Price: Rs 5,000

Plush Snowman decoration

This soft snowman plushie, dressed in red cap and scarf, adds a festive cheer to any Christmas setup. Ideal for doorways, balconies or children’s room, it’s a fuss-free decoration that brings a playful, family-friendly festive touch to the home. It comes in different sizes.

Price: Rs 250 onwards

Christmas tree

There is an array of Christmas trees, dusted with gold-tipped needles and finished with berries and pinecones, that make a statement even without heavy decoration. Ideal for apartments or office spaces, this four-foot-tall tree brings festive cheer while saving time on elaborate styling.

Price: Rs 2,500 onwards

Solar-powered Santa and snowman figurines

These cute solar figurines bob gently in the light, adding charm to Christmas decor. Perfect for windowsills, balconies and desks, they’re a fun, energy-efficient way to bring a bit of festive animation into your home.

Price: Rs 200

Door hangings, festive bells ans wearables

From shiny ribbon bows to elegant Merry Christmas bell hangings, these pieces can dress up doors and entryways. Easy to put up and full of sparkle, they’re perfect for setting the festive mood the moment guests step inside. Need to get dressed for the party, get yourself Santa hats and funky hairbands.

Price: Rs 250 onwards