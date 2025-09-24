Flurys pays tribute to Bankura’s terracotta art with a Durga idol made of chocolate

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

A handcrafted Durga idol made entirely of chocolate welcomes guests at Flurys on Park Street this Puja.

The flagship outlet has unveiled its chocolate Durga installation for 2025, paying homage to Bengal’s terracotta heritage through a striking edible creation.

2 6

The chocolate idol draws inspiration from the famed Panchmura terracotta craft of Bankura, which was awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2018. Hand-sculpted using 100 per cent dark chocolate couverture, the idol captures the intricacy of clay work while reimagining it in confectionery form.

3 6

Panchmura, a village in West Bengal’s Bankura district, is considered the heart of Bengal’s terracotta tradition. The craft is best known for its distinctive terracotta horses and figures, created using red laterite clay. The Panchmura style is prized for its symmetry and intricate detailing, qualities that echo in Flurys’ edible tribute.

4 6

The idol depicts Mahishasurmardini — Durga in her fiercest aspect, slaying the buffalo demon Mahishasura. With her arms outstretched, each bearing a weapon, the goddess stands as a symbol of protection and the triumph of good over evil. The detailing extends to Mahishasura’s figure, with every feature crafted by hand to complete the tableau.

5 6

In keeping with the festive spirit, Flurys has also decked up its Park Street outlet with vibrant Puja décor, adding a touch of celebration to the iconic tea room’s interiors. The warm lights, floral arrangements and themed accents turn the space into a perfect stop for pandal-hoppers looking to soak in the season.

6 6

Complementing the décor is a specially curated festive menu. Guests can indulge in traditional favourites such as mochar ghanto, hilsa panikhola, kosha mangsho, bhapa chingri and more.