La Soiree brings fine-dining experience with Gauri Khan-designed luxe interiors to Kolkata

Kolkata’s dining map now has a new luxury destination on Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose Road. Spread across 4,000 sq ft, the fine-dining and lounge space La Soiree is owned by Priyansh Agarwal and designed by Gauri Khan.

French-inspired dining designed by Gauri Khan

La Soiree is a 100-seater dining space that boasts French-inspired interiors with shades of maroon, brown and white. High ceilings with statement lights and chandeliers add drama, while plush couches, soft carpets and patterned wallpapers create a cosy ambience.

A mezzanine level houses two semi-private dining zones connected by a bridge. Live music is performed on select weekday evenings, while weekends see DJ nights.

Agarwal, who has returned from the UK after his studies, said, “The idea was to create a space that felt refined without being intimidating. I want La Soiree to work equally well for family dinners, friendly catch-ups and late-evening lounge sessions.”

Locally sourced ingredients and innovative cocktails

The kitchen is led by chef Samantha Chakraborty, whose menu moves across Asian, Western and global fusion plates, with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The spread is broad and thoughtful, designed to suit the local palate while introducing globally inspired flavours.

My Kolkata tried some of their signatures from the menu. The tasting started with a generous cheese platter that arrived like a compact grazing table, layered with breads, nuts, fruits and a selection of cheese that work well for sharing, and are best enjoyed with a glass of wine.

The Wild Mushroom Dim Sum served in a coconut-forward Tom Kha broth stands out for its balance and depth, while the mutton galawati kebab delivers on softness and flavour.

Pizza lovers have both Neapolitan and sourdough options.

Lighter plates like burrata with tempura kale, asparagus and apple bring freshness and texture, while bar bites such as herb square crackers topped with beetroot tzatziki and prawns pair neatly with cocktails.

The bar programme by mixologist Aman Dua focuses on storytelling through drinks like Kohinoor, a gin cocktail infused with rose petals and thyme.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 plus per head with cocktails

Address: 234/3A, Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose Rd, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata: 700020