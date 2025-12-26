Food morning! From Sabir’s Nalli Nihari to Lalu-Bhulu’s Mutton Ghugni, Kolkata breakfasts you can’t miss

Kolkata is famous not just for its people, architecture, and vibrant art and culture, but also for its iconic food. While some eateries like Firpo’s have disappeared from the city’s foodscape, a new bunch has come up as well.

From biryani at Arsalan to Chinese delicacies at Mainland China and the vintage charm of Park Street, the city beams with culinary delights. Winter in Kolkata brings a special charm, making it a perfect time to explore its celebrated breakfast spots. Here’s a guide to where you can indulge in the city’s morning delights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flurys

Flurys on Park Street remains a go-to for a classic English breakfast. Double sunny-side-up eggs, pork sausages, baked beans, hashbrowns and toast, paired with coffee or English/Darjeeling tea, make for a balanced morning meal.Ending the meal with a muffin or pastry makes for the cherry on top.

Tibetan delicacies — Tiretta Bazaar

Representative image

An eating hotspot from 5 in the morning that gets wrapped up by 7am. For those who like their breakfast light, Tibetan delicacies at Tiretta Bazaar are a must-try.

A hot bowl of meatball soup, sticky rice, pork rolls, and steamed momos make it the perfect winter morning meal in Kolkata.

Set in an open-air market with temporary stalls, the place captures the vibrant essence of Kolkata’s old Chinatown.

Lalu-Bhulu’s Ghugni — Kumartuli Ghat

You can take a Bengali out of Kolkata, but you can’t take Kolkata out of a Bengali. This holds true for breakfast at Bagbazar. Run by two brothers, Lalu and Bhulu, this spot is a winter favourite along the Ganges.

Their ghugni isn’t the usual kind; it’s made with minced mutton fat, served hot alongside a half-boiled egg and toast. This unique delicacy is something you’ll find hard to get anywhere else in the world.

Nalli Nihari at Sabir’s Hotel — Chandni Chowk

Representative image

No breakfast guide is complete without mentioning Sabir’s. Located at the heart of Chandni Chowk market, Sabir’s Hotel still holds a charm of the bygone era. Indulge yourself by slurping a bowl of Nalli Nahari — a slow cooked bone-marrow soup. Paired with hot tandoori rotis, it is a winter delicacy without which the chilly mornings remain chilly.

Balwant Singh Dhaba — Bhowanipore

No one greets a wintery morning better than the Balwant Singh Dhaba — serving alu parathas and steaming kachoris since 1926. The dhaba buzzes with orders of chai, parathas, and club kachoris from as early as 3am.

A quirky food that will find a special mention here is Doodh Cola — a unique blend of milk and cola that you’ll find only in Kolkata.

Ganesh Idli Shop — Russell Street

Ganesh Idli Shop on Russell Street is famous for its soft, fluffy idlis and crispy dosas. A favourite breakfast spot in Kolkata, it draws locals and visitors alike who crave authentic south Indian flavours in the heart of the city.

Potlar Kochuri, Bagbazar

Winter mornings and koraishutir kochuri (a flaky fried bread stuffed with spiced green peas) go hand in hand for Bengalis, and Potlar Kochuri in Baghbazar is the place to savour it. It is served with alur dum — a flavourful, thick potato curry that perfectly complements the fluffy puffed breads.

With a simple name and no signboard, Potlar Kochuri still manages to attract food lovers from across the city.

Sanjay Dal Puri

Priced at just Rs 5, this combo of dry masala alu dum and dal puris is a treat for the taste buds. With no fancy setup, but just a tabletop with an umbrella, locals gather to devour the flavours, selling out as quickly as hot cakes.

Set in Kalighat’s Lansdowne Terrace, this place deserves a spot on your must-visit list.