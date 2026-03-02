Gulaal in the air, glam in your glass: Holi mocktails that are anything but monochrome

Holi is knocking on our doors — which can mean only one thing: It’s officially the time to swap boring drinks for glasses that look as festive as the day itself. From tangy twists to floral fizz, try out these trending Holi-special mocktails to keep yourself cool, colourful and jubilant.

The viral Pulse candy and the Hajmola mojito

If you spend any amount of time on Instagram, you’ve surely come across reels of the viral Pulse-Hajmola mojito. Perfect for beating the scorching heat — and ready in less than five minutes — this tangy, lemony twist can instantly elevate your usual soft drink. All you need is a handful of Pulse candies, some Hajmola, a squeeze of lemon, and a chilled glass of your favourite cold drink. Video courtesy Muskaan & Anu.

Stay hydrated with cool and creamy paan shots

How about trying out ice cream and paan as a refreshing drink? Deconstruct a paan, blending it with gulkand, dry fruits, and vanilla ice cream for a unique treat. Sip on the vibrant green mixture, stay hydrated, and enjoy the burst of colours! This Holi, try making these delightful Tiny Paan Shots as shown by Kavita and Ankita as your welcome drink, also popularly called Paan Thandai in India.

Let colours bathe your glass of chhaas too

If you’re used to having your chhaas the same old way, how about giving it a fruity twist this year? To make your Holi even more colourful, try out this recipe by Swarna by adding natural hues with strawberry, mango, kiwi, or even carrots. Take this delicious risk — play with flavours, pile on fun toppings, and experiment with taste.

Is Holi even Holi without classic thandai?

No matter how adventurous our tastebuds get, thandai can never be replaced. But, you can enhance its earthy flavour by preparing the drink in a matka (clay pot) and topping it with rose petals. A natural body cooler and instant energy booster, it’s also packed with nutrients from nuts and seeds. Video courtesy Adeeba Khan.

Relive your childhood with a kala-khatta mocktail

Beat the scorching heat and treat yourself to a fizzy glass of kala-khatta mocktail, made from scratch and inspired by our favourite childhood ice pops. All you need are black grapes or blueberries, a pinch of spices, and enough fizz to keep the celebratory spirit alive. The fun part? Take advice from Henna Aggarwal and top your mocktail with an ice pop! Watch the reel here.