Where to get your gujiya fix for Holi in Kolkata

Crispy on the outside, soft and rich on the inside, Gujiya is an inevitable part of Holi celebrations. In Kolkata, you will find this ghee-rich treat at sweet shops big and small. Here’s our picks of the best and most innovative gujiyas available in the city.
Haldiram’s
Filled with a sweet mixture of roasted dried fruits, khoa, grated coconut, and a hint of suji, these gujiyas come in boxes of four, eight and twelve at Haldiram’s. You can also order them online from your nearest store through quick commerce apps.
Price: Rs 120 to 360
Address: Across all outlets in Kolkata
Mio Amore
Gujiyas are now a part of Mio Amore's festive special menu. These sweet khoya, aromatic cardamom, and crunchy nuts-filled gujiyas are deep-fried to a crisp. Sold by the piece, these gujiyas are available alongside other specialities like mawa kachori and Holi special cake.
Price: Rs 14 per piece
Address: Across all outlets
Gupta Brothers
At Gupta Brothers, one can get their hands on desi ghee gujiya, badam baked gujiya and more. They also have Holi specials, thandais, sharbats and gift hampers
Price: Rs 80 to 120
Address: Across Kolkata outlets
Nepal Sweets
Nepal Sweets are spoiling gujiya lovers with a variety of choice. They have Rangisari Gujiya (colourful) and rose gujiya besides the classic gujiya.
Price: Rs 80 to 100 for two pieces
Address: Across outlets
Tiwari Brothers
Tiwari Brothers have given the gujia a unique twist. The pastry is stuffed with a tangy yoghurt filling, and its sweet and savoury flavours come together in a chaat.
Price: Rs 130 per plate
Address: Burrabazar and New Alipore
Kaligodam
Kaligodam has infused two Holi specials — thandai and gujiya — in to one solid treat. This is a perfect sweet for the festival.
Price: Rs 40 per piece
Address: Lake Market, Burrabazar, GT Road