Healthy munchies under Rs 100 to fix hunger and ‘hanger’ like a pro at workplace

Nothing triggers hunger faster than stress, say doctors. But a bite of this and a chug of that amidst deadlines and piles of Excel sheets does not have to be a mindless affair that burns a hole in your pocket.

Budget planning and hunger satiation can go hand in hand. Here’s a list of wallet-friendly snacks, just under Rs 100, that keep both your health and your pocket happy.

Roasted chana and trail mix

Crunchy, protein-packed and mess-free, these are perfect for mindless munching during long calls. They are affordable, readily available and good for your health.

Popcorn and roasted makhana

Opt for buttery popcorn for a fibre-rich snack that keeps your hands busy while your brain works. Additionally, low in calories and rich in nutrients, roasted makhanas can be a healthy alternative while you engage in chats with colleagues.

Digestive biscuits

Not too sweet, not too heavy — this refined maida free snack is the ideal companion for your chai breaks.

Dark chocolate bites

Sometimes, a little indulgence is the only way to survive a spreadsheet spiral.

Hard-boiled eggs

Rich in protein and healthy fats, hard-boiled eggs can be the perfect snack if you can’t find time for lunch.

Yoghurt with a twist

A cup of yoghurt, flavoured, spiced or topped with fruit, is affordable and great for gut health. For a healthier alternative, go for Greek yoghurt, which is probiotic and gut-friendly.

Mixed millets

Roasted ragi or oats khakhra — they come in peri-peri and cheese flavours — offer a healthy crunch.

When the deadlines loom and motivation dips, these budget bites come to the rescue.