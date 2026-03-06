‘Sasta, sundar, succulent’: Budget biryanis in Kolkata that ought to cost more

In Kolkata, biryani is not just a dish, but an emotional craving. The succulent mixture of rice and meat cooked in one pot to form an aromatic and extravagant concoction complements every mood.

Be it Mithila Palker recovering from a rough day at office in Netflix’s Little Things, or Shah Rukh Khan unable to say no to biryani after a heavy chaat feast in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, this one-pot wonder makes everything feel a little brighter.

While some swear by one particular shop, others by another, this dish sparks debates, loyalties, and even feuds.

But the price of a plate of biryani is getting more and more expensive, with restaurants like Arsalan and Aminia charging anything between Rs 350 and Rs 400 for mutton biryani. So, if you’re looking to get your fix but don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket, here are a few places where you can enjoy tasty, budget-friendly biryani that’s just as good as the big brands.

Khaja Biryani House

Known for generous portions and good taste at an affordable price, Khaja Biryani House in Hazra is a favourite among locals craving a satisfying plate without stretching their budget.

Priced at just Rs 140, for both chicken and mutton biryani, along with an egg, this place is a dependable go-to for a pocket-friendly biryani fix.

Biryanee & More

Located in Behala, this Kolkata eatery is known for serving authentic Kolkata-style biryani, complete with the much-loved alu that defines the city’s version. Without being too heavy on the stomach, and easy on the pocket too, biryani for two costs around Rs 350.

Ujjwal Dar Biryani

Not too dry and well spiced, the biryani at Ujjwal Dar Biryani in Kolkata’s Madhyamgram comes with well-portioned, tender chicken and mutton pieces, along with a perfectly boiled potato, making it a satisfying and value-for-money choice for biryani lovers.

Priced at around Rs 140 for chicken and Rs 200 for mutton, the outlet sells more than 1,000 plates on average every day.

New Royal Biryani

Another budget-friendly spot, Belgharia’s New Royal Biryani is where locals usually head to wrap up their day with a satisfying meal. Here, chicken biryani goes for just Rs 80, while mutton biryani is Rs 100.

A tiny shop in Kolkata’s Hatibagan, this budget-friendly spot may be small, but its biryani is big on flavour. Be it a get-together, a last-minute plan with friends, or celebrating happy news, locals love it for its perfectly balanced taste, making it a reliable spot that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. You can enjoy chicken or mutton biryani for just around Rs 150.

A1 Taj Biryani

Another go-to spot for biryani lovers craving a delicious plate without spending too much or compromising on quality. Located in north Kolkata’s Paikpara, this shop serves chicken biryani for Rs 120 and mutton biryani for Rs 160.