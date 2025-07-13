Old-school Chinese: Have you tried these OG Chinese restaurants in central Kolkata?

Kolkata’s culinary history is incomplete without its old-school Chinese eateries. The charming, no-frills joints that introduced generations to sweet corn soup, chilli chicken, and Hakka noodles. Tucked away in nooks of central Kolkata, these iconic restaurants continue to serve comforting Chinese fare with generous portions and nostalgic flavours. While Eau Chew and Chung Wah are the popular go-to places, here’s a list of some lesser-known Chinese restaurants in the heart of the city that are still winning hearts and palates.

D'Ley Chinese Eating House

At Poddar Court, this Chinese joint has been recognised by INTACH with a Culinary Heritage recognition tag. With only a few tables, D’Ley has an elaborate menu. But if you are looking for a hearty meal with huge portions, then go for their Hakka Chow. Whether you go for mixed or any meat of your preference, the quantity will make any big eater happy. The smoky chilli chicken, juicy roast chilli pork, pork ribs, Hakka noodles, baos, wontons and more are worth trying.

Address: 16, Black Burn Lane, Tiretta Bazar, Poddar Court

Sei Vui Restaurant

Tucked in a historic 114‑year‑old red‑brick dormitory in Tiretta Bazar, Sei Vui made his debut in 2018 as a cosy revival of old‑world Chinese charm. Its dim interiors, Chinese calligraphy and lanterns evoke memories of bygone Chinatown days. A family‑run spot, it’s renowned for its flavourful sui mai, Cha Jang Mein pork, kai chee wings and Vietnamese rice‑paper rolls. The portions are generous and budget‑friendly. It is close to the Yune Leong Futh Church.

Address: 17, Black Burn Lane, opposite Telephone Exchange, Tiretta Bazar, Poddar Court

Manthan Songhai - Heritage Chinese Restaurant & Bar

Located in the heart of Waterloo Street and carrying a legacy since 1950, Songhai offers a curated collection of timeless Chinese specialities, rooted in Kolkata’s culinary heritage. From red lanterns to steaming bowls, Songhai offers diners signature items like Songhai Special Chicken, Bamboo Chicken, Pepper Chicken, Chicken Lat Mai Kai, Songhai Special Prawn and more.

Address: 3, Waterloo Street

China Town Restaurant

In the alley between Aminia and Nizam’s in Dharmatala, is China Town, a spacious Chinese restaurant serving Tangra Chinese. It is a great place to try out meifoon, roast chilli pork, gravy noodles and more. The restaurant also sells Chinese Lap Cheong sausages made following a traditional recipe.

Address: N.6, SN Banerjee Road, New Market Area, Dharmatala

Pou Hing

Pou Hing Eating House is a modest yet beloved Chinese Hakka gem. Run by a local Chinese family, it serves generous, flavourful portions. Chicken volcano, dry sesame chilli chicken, wontons, and mixed gravy noodles are a must-try. Spacious seating may be limited, but friendly service and authentic taste earn it a loyal following among Kolkata’s food lovers.

Address: Suniyat St Lane, Tiretta Bazaar, Poddar Court