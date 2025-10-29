From eerie eats to deadly sips, Kolkata’s cafes, bars and bakeries get wickedly creative this Halloween

Kolkata is brewing up a cauldron of spooky delights this Halloween as cafes and bars across the city roll out themed menus packed with eerie eats and creative drinks. From ghost-shaped dumplings and pumpkin-spiced feasts to chilling cocktails and ghoulish desserts, here’s where to indulge your spooky spirit and celebrate Halloween in true festive style.

Lucky Tigerr

This Halloween, Lucky Tigerr invites you to a night where spook meet sophistication. Expect wickedly creative dishes like Black Witch Prawn Har Gao, Cream Cheese Ghost Dumplings and Red-Blooded Veg Dumplings, paired with spooking-good cocktails. Come dressed in your scary best and feast the fright away.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 for two

Address: 1, Park Mansion, 2nd Floor–Building 2, 57A Park Street

When: October 31, 2025, 7pm to 11.30pm

Bonne Femme

Bonne Femme brings autumnal comfort and Halloween spirit together with its festive fall-inspired menu. Try the Armenian Berry Pulao served in melon and pumpkin, or the Pumpkin Roast Mutton Goulash baked inside a pumpkin. End your meal with a Pumpkin Spiced Cold Brew that’s equal parts spooky and soothing.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 plus taxes

Address: 139A, Rash Behari Avenue

When: October 31, 2025

Olive Café & Bar

Step into Olive Café & Bar’s “Cinco De Mayo: Night of the Living Dead” for a night of mystery and music. Indulge in cocktails like Black Magic, Eye for an Eye and Sleepy Hollow while you dance the night away. The evening also features Halloween face painting and eerie décor.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 for two (approx.)

Address: 6th Floor, 40 Shakespeare Sarani

When: November 1, 2025, 10.30pm onwards

Sweetescape Patisserie

Sweetescape Patisserie brings their best spooky delights this season. From Halloween cake tubs to marshmallow ghost brownies and themed macarons, every treat is baked with a mix of fright and fun. Perfect for gifting or a spooky night in.

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 onwards

Address: 71, Karaya Road, near Quest Mall

CakeZone Patisserie

Celebrate the spooky season with CakeZone’s Halloween specials — from eerie Black Forest and Chocolate cakes to photo jar cakes and fondant cupcakes shaped like ghosts and pumpkins. A deliciously dark spread perfect for home celebrations and Halloween parties.

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 onwards

Address: Across all outlets

Bonntonn Gourmet by Chef Tanya Choudhary

Join the Halloween feeling with Bonntonn Gourmet’s frightfully delicious treats! From spooky cookies to frighteningly good cake pops, each one is made to bring a smile to your face and a thrill to your taste buds. Perfect for parties, trick-or-treaters, or just indulging yourself this spooky season.

Pocket pinch: Rs 90 onwards

Order on WhatsApp: +91 9874451300