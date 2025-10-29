Wispy webs to grisly wounds: Five Insta-inspired makeup looks to try this Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner! While we may have outgrown trick-or-treating, we’re never too old to play with makeup and unleash our inner creativity. My Kolkata has curated a selection of reels to inspire you to try some quick and easy Halloween-themed makeup looks.

Why try one when you can try four makeup hacks?

Think spooky spider webs made using earbuds and raw, gory wounds crafted with the help of cards. Content creator Aashi Adani turns everyday items like mascaras, cards, earbuds and lipsticks into her Halloween toolkit. Whether your vibe is dark and macabre or fierce and bloody, these glamourous, yet spine-chilling looks will cater to every mood and aesthetic.

Let your eyes spin a web of their own!

Struggling to find the perfect eye makeup this spooky season? Look no further. Content creator Cindy Ruzi has mastered the art of turning classic smokey eyes into an enticing piece of art — an intricate spider’s web, complete with sequins. Bonus? Her lip art ties the whole look together.

Look drop-dead gorgeous — quite literally!

Makeup artist Amulya Khaneja shares how to create a fuss-free and sinister look for Halloween. Smear a streak of red paint across your face and use black eyeliner to make a few cuts. Ta da! You have crafted yourself a look that’s equal parts eerie and effortless

Bony is bonny

Bored of webs and wounds? Here’s an easy skull makeup look by digital creator Dishari. All you need are a black kohl pencil and a black eye shadow palette. With a dash of creativity and a steady hand, your chic yet spine-tingling look will be done in minutes.

All hail the spider queen!

Makeup artist Ankita’s Halloween look is elaborate and ingenious. A white base, black contours and miniature spiders crawling across your face — the look is creepy enough to make even the Grim Reaper take notes.