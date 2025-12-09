Warm up to these cool open-air cafés and rooftop spots in Kolkata, perfect for winter

Winter in Kolkata is the perfect time to step outside, soak in the sun and enjoy the weather at the city’s growing list of open-air cafés, skydecks and riverside getaways. From peaceful retreats by the Ganges to lively pet-friendly hangouts and floating nightclubs, these places offer great food and drinks, fresh air and a refreshing change of scene. Here are some of the best open-air spots in Kolkata to explore this season.

Bageecha

Bageecha by the Ganges is surrounded by lush greenery and open seating that makes it perfect for winter afternoons. The café offers vegetarian comfort food, refreshing beverages and uninterrupted river views that create a slow, relaxing mood. Ideal for sunsets and long conversations, Bageecha blends nature, warmth and tranquillity effortlessly.

Address: 9/10 Jetty, Strand Rd, B.B.D. Bagh

Must-try: Dhakai porota platter

7 Grams Cafe

7 Grams Café is known for its specialty coffees, fresh bakery treats, and its open-air seating, which becomes even more appealing during winter. The café also hosts unique puppy-themed events like Yoga with Puppies (Pawasana) and Paint with Puppies, making it a joyful space for relaxation and interaction. Warm cups of coffee and happy pups make it a memorable visit.

Address: 45, Kabi Sabitri Prasanna Road, Manoharpukur

Must-try: Tiramisu French Toast, Signature Loaf Tasting Board

Rever Café

Rever Skydeck in Topsia offers a breezy rooftop experience with sweeping city views and a trendy, youthful vibe. The open-air deck is perfect for winter evenings, offering a mix of comfort global cuisine, cocktails and café-style dishes. With its stylish lights and spacious seating, Rever feels lively yet relaxed, ideal for both groups and casual dates.

Address: 5th Floor, 29A, Dr Ambedkar Sarani, Rooftop, Topsia

Must-try: Wild Mushroom Kofta, Gold Chicken

Olive Cafe and Bar

Olive Café & Bar brings a Mediterranean touch to Shakespeare Sarani with airy, sunlit spaces and outdoor seating that pairs beautifully with Kolkata’s winter weather. The space blends whitewashed walls, greenery and rustic charm, creating an inviting ambience. The menu features Mediterranean and European dishes along with refreshing drinks that make for a perfect winter brunch or evening out.

Address: 6th Floor, 40, Shakespeare Sarani

Must-try: Chermoula fish skewers, Prawn Pil Pil, Ginger Salmon

Colab Coffee

Colab Coffee is an artisanal café that attracts coffee lovers with its slow-brewed specialties and creative, minimal aesthetic. The café’s open-air section is ideal for enjoying winter mornings and afternoons with a cup of handcrafted coffee. Known for its focus on quality beans and brewing methods, it offers a peaceful atmosphere that encourages lingering and unwinding.

Address: 164, 9/1, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jodhpur Gardens, Lake Gardens

Must-try: Bolognese pizza, mocktails, coffees

Nautilus

Nautilus, Kolkata’s floating nightclub anchored on the Hooghly, offers one of the city’s latest open-air experiences. The upper deck provides sweeping river views, cool breezes and a vibrant ambience enhanced by stylish lighting and music. With eclectic food and inventive drinks, Nautilus is perfect for winter nights when you want to party outdoors with the river beside you.

Address: The Nautilus, Fairley Ghat, B.B.D. Bagh

Must-try: Mutton Barrah Kebab, Bharwan Tandoori Aloo and Grilled Salmon