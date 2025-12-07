Have a ball: Five winter-special laddoo recipes, gleaned from the ’gram

Winter has finally arrived at our doorstep, and we’re all set to head out on a culinary adventure... to our kitchen! Be it savoury or sweet, indulgence reaches new heights as our kitchen countertop starts brimming with dry fruits, root vegetables and spices. And when it comes to winter-special laddoos, made with love and a twist, every non-dessert lover also might try to get a quick peek inside the pot.

Be it mixed with dry fruits or healthy makhana, laddoos become a familiar and warm treat in every household during the freezing weather months. So, here are five other super-easy and quick winter-special laddoo recipes My Kolkata has hand-picked from Instagram to give you a push towards enjoying these sweet balls of goodness.

Gond laddoo paved the way

Now, how can we share laddoo recipes and skip the classic gond one? Well, here’s a video, guided by content creator Shivani Sharma, which is a great balance of sweetness and nutty flavours of cashew and almond, perfect for every winter evening.

Say yes to every dry fruit this winter!

Too lethargic to chew all the dry fruits your mother is asking you to? We understand your struggle. However, who isn’t reluctant to eat what is good for our health? Yet, if that’s still no, then head to your kitchen, bring out all the fruits and other ingredients and try out this special dry fruit laddoo, guided by Neelam Agarwal.

Make way for our new hero: The Methi Laddoo

After methi parathe, methi pakoda, and methi saag, here's the newest addition — Methi Laddoo! It seems methi or fenugreek can be a perfect mix for this quintessential dessert loved across India, beyond just curries. Recipe shared by Rajni Isarani.

Winter-special Dates Almond laddoo

Who doesn’t love the earthy and sweet taste of dates? And if it can be mixed in the batter of laddoos, then voila! A perfect match. For extra crunch and nuttiness, content creator Aarti Atma Ram also adds almonds on top.

Don’t forget the classic Laddoos’ Bengali twin, Moa

Last, but definitely not the least, as the weather starts to feel cold against our skin, our hearts crave the warmth of Khejur gur or date-palm jaggery. And when that’s in the form of a Moa, a distant relative of laddoos from Bengal, then what more can one ask? Try out this quick khoi er moa recipe by content creator Munmun Basak Roy.