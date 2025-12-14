Pretty in pink: Five strawberry recipes that are taking over the ’gram

It is peak strawberry season, and Instagram is leading the charge with delicious recipes. From protein-packed mousses to zero-effort crunchy bars, My Kolkata has hand-picked a selection of fuss-free, flavourful and trending recipes from Instagram that are worth bookmarking.

High on protein, low on guilt: Gooey strawberry mousse

Food blogger Richa Tiwari has the perfect solution for our dessert cravings. Fresh strawberries and jaggery powder mixed with paneer, honey and chocolate are all you need to make this protein-packed strawberry mousse. This easy-to-make recipe is not just healthy, but also downright delicious.

Zero drama chocolate pudding: A dessert can’t get any easier

Made with nature’s jelly — persimmon — and cocoa powder, this fuss-free recipe, suggested by content creator Shreya Sanghvi, needs barely any effort. Just blend, mix and freeze. What you get is a wobbly, chocolatey pudding. Add strawberry toppings for a sweet-tangy bite and a picture-perfect finish.

Let your strawberries have a chocolatey meltdown

This recipe by influencer Mokashe Aishwarya feels like a warm hug on a chilly afternoon. Dice up fresh strawberries, stack them inside a mug and drench them in molten chocolate of your choice. Simple, indulgent and unapologetically cosy, this mug dessert can be your go-to companion while watching a Christmas movie or reading a slow burn romance this winter.

A snack so good, patience is optional

Finger-licking good and deceptively easy, this crunchy strawberry bar by content creators Diya and Jinny Shah is a true test of self-control. Made with pantry staples like chocolate, digestive biscuits, dry fruits and fresh strawberries, it comes together in minutes and disappears even faster. Enjoy it curled up under a cosy blanket or while soaking in the afternoon sun on your balcony.

Give you regular milk toast a strawberry-licious upgrade

Another recipe by content creators Diya and Jinny Shah, this mouth-melting milk toast is perfect for those mornings when the diet can take a back seat and cravings are firmly in charge. Smear creamy strawberry mousse on your classic milk toast, and you’re ready with a show-stealing breakfast.