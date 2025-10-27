Eat, drink, and be scary! Your ultimate guide to Halloween parties in Kolkata

The witching hour is upon us, and Kolkata’s party people are ready to rise from the grave. This Halloween, the city isn’t settling for tricks — it’s all about decadent treats, dark glamour, and DJ-fuelled chaos. Whether you prefer your scares with sushi, satire, or shots of tequila, here’s your frightfully fabulous roadmap for where to howl the night away.

Cal-On, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge

Step inside Cal-On this October 31 as the spot turns into a haunted haven of indulgence. Think ghoulish décor, eerie lighting, and beats that’ll keep you grooving long past midnight. The spooky spread begins with Dragon Rolls, Beijing Lamb Shanks and Sea Bass Miso Skewers, paired with signature ‘potions’ like Revere, Meteor Shower and Clarus. Dress to slay (or scare) and get ready for a night that promises mystery, mischief and a dash of magic — all under the luxe glow of Hyatt Centric Ballygunge.

ADVERTISEMENT

What: Halloween Night at Cal-On

Where: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, 17 Garcha 1st Lane

When: Friday, October 31

Time: 8pm onwards

Price for two: Rs 3,500

Contact: +91 62923 07598 / +91 62923 07619

SOCIAL

If your office feels like a horror story, SOCIAL’s “Escape from Corporate Hell” is your chance to clock out — for good. Every outlet morphs into a tongue-in-cheek nightmare of cubicle graveyards, bloody buntings and ‘missing employee’ posters. Sip your way through a witty cocktail menu titled CTRL + ALT + BOO, where drinks like Micromanaged and Error 404: Soul Not Found promise liquid redemption. The hustle turns into a dance floor here — and the only KPI that counts is your party stamina.

What: Escape from Corporate Hell – Halloween at SOCIAL

Where: Park Street SOCIAL

When: Friday, October 31

Time: 8pm onwards

Tickets: Click here

Five Mad Men

Something truly mad this way comes at Five Mad Men. The bar dials up the mayhem with The Wednesday Halloween Night, where roaming ghosts, spooky games and DJ Smokey’s beats promise chaos till the cauldrons cool. Come in your creepiest couture — the best-dressed ghoul walks away with 10,000 MAD Coins. With drinks colder than your ex’s heart and a vibe straight out of a Tim Burton fever dream, this is one haunt you won’t want to escape.

What: The Wednesday Halloween Night

Where: Five Mad Men, Kolkata

When: Friday, October 31

Time: 8pm onwards

Cover charge: Rs 1,000

Contact: +91 98305 87498

Le Coffee Crème

Step into the shadows of Russell Street as Le Coffee Crème transforms into an eerie playground of light and music. DJ Sam will set the tone with high-energy beats while guests can sip on exclusive offers — buy two get one free drinks and surprise shots through the night. Expect friendly faces, dark glamour and plenty of midnight mischief till 1am. It’s Halloween, all grown up, with an ambience that’s equal parts chill and thrill.

What: Halloween Night at Le Coffee Crème

Where: Russell Street, Kolkata

When: Friday, October 31

Time: 8pm to 1am

Price: Rs. 99 (single) / Rs. 199 (couple)

Tickets: Click here

Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Westin’s Halloween Party is a big, bold, spine-tingling affair. Expect smoke-filled setups, neon pumpkins, and live DJs spinning Bolly-techno and Deep House bangers. There’s an after-party for those who refuse to rest in peace, plus prizes for the scariest costumes. Choose your haunt: Fanpit at Rs 1,000, VIP Table at Rs. 10,000, or go full Platinum Lounge with premium pours and platters — the stuff Halloween legends are made of.

What: Halloween Party at The Westin

Where: The Westin, Kolkata

When: Friday, October 31

Time: 4pm onwards

Price: Rs. 1,000 (Fanpit) / Rs. 10,000 (VIP) / Rs. 30,000 (Platinum Lounge)

Tickets: Click here

ATM Bar & Kitchen

ATM goes full gothic this Halloween, swapping its plush vibe for dark glamour and mischievous energy. The night starts with Melonfluxx on deck at 10pm, followed by Adnan taking over till the vampire hours. Minnie stirs up a cauldron of cocktails — The Witch’s Brew, Pumpkin Séance, and Moon Garden among them. Come dressed in your boldest fits and be ready to sip, sway, and slay.

What: Halloween Soirée at ATM Bar & Kitchen

Where: 7 Camac Street

When: Friday, October 31

Time: 10pm onwards

Price for two: Rs. 2,000

Contact: +91 80176 31197

Olive Café & Bar

Olive Café & Bar on Shakespeare Sarani, turns November 1 into the Night of the Living Dead. Expect sombreros, smoky sips, and a touch of absinthe drama as Olive’s chic charm takes a dark turn. Try cocktails like Cinco De Mayo, Eye for an Eye and Sleepy Hollow, then hit the floor in your fiercest look. With on-spot Halloween face painting and Olive’s signature hospitality, this is one classy haunt for the undead elite.

What: Cinco De Mayo – Night of the Living Dead

Where: Olive Café & Bar, 40 Shakespeare Sarani

When:Saturday, November 1

Time: 10.30pm onwards

Price for two: Rs 2,000 (approx.)

Contact: +91 88280 99667 / +91 88282 84799

The Yellow Turtle

If you prefer potions to parties, The Yellow Turtle in Baguiati brews a Halloween that’s equal parts crafty and creepy. Carve pumpkins, mix shimmering cocktails, and channel your inner artist at the themed art and potion stations. With eerie beats and magical décor, it’s a Halloween that celebrates creativity as much as chaos.

What: Halloween Night at The Yellow Turtle

Where: The Yellow Turtle, 3rd Floor, The Meridian, VIP Road, opp. Big Bazar

When: Friday, October 31

Time: 3pm to 11pm

Price: Rs. 499-Rs. 599 per person (activity-based)

Contact: +91 91238 17607

Mehico

End your spooky spree at Mehico’s Trick or Tequila bash on November 1. Expect themed décor, tattoos, photobooths, and DJ Samir Khan spinning house and disco hits till 1am. With a Halloween-exclusive menu and plenty of shots, Mehico promises a spirited finale to the season of fright.

What: Trick or Tequila

Where: Mehico, 11/1A Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Jubilee Court

When: Saturday, November 1

Time: 8pm – 1am

Price for two: Rs 3,000

Contact: +91 62891 67237