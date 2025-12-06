Cold season; hot favourites: Kolkata cafes and restaurants roll out winter-special menus

It is the season to hang out with your loved ones over good food and conversation. From festive desserts and hearty winter bowls to handcrafted bakes, hot chocolates and regional specials, cafés and restaurants across Kolkata have unveiled their seasonal menus. Take a look…

La Macario Café

La Macario Café unveils a warm and flavourful Winter Menu featuring comforting soups, festive pizzas, Himalayan Ema Datshi, indulgent gnocchi and seasonal desserts. Visitors can sip on Matcha Caramel Latte, Hazelnut Praline Hot Chocolate or Tiramisu Hot Chocolate, and enjoy the playful DIY Christmas Cookie Tree. Perfect for cosy outings and winter indulgence.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,300 for two

Address: 1st Floor, 10, Wood Street,

On till: 31 January, 2026

Paprika Gourmet

Paprika Gourmet celebrates winter with limited-edition creations blending festive nostalgia and artisanal flavours. From sun-dried tomato mousse and handcrafted olive buns to cinnamon-dusted churros and the delicate Strawberry Cloud Petit Gâteau, each dish brings warmth and elegance. Ideal for gifting, entertaining or indulging in seasonal comfort.

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards

Address: Surbhi Building, 8/1/2, Loudon Street, 1st Floor

On till: 31 January, 2026

Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

The legendary sweet house introduces a winter lineup steeped in nolen gur richness. From silky Nolen Gur Kachagolla and Nolengurer Paturi Sandesh to decadent Gur er Chamcham, Gurer Ambrosia and Baked Sandesh, the collection blends nostalgia with refined craftsmanship. A Gondhoraj Croissant adds a savoury surprise, perfect for winter gifting and celebrations.

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 plus taxes

Address: All outlets across Kolkata

On till: 31 January, 2026

Éloïse Bistro & Boulangerie

Éloïse brings Parisian winter charm with elegant European favourites — Eggs Benedict, Moussaka, Lamb Chops, Truffle Fettuccine and handcrafted ravioli. Warm beverages, signature hot chocolate and tiramisu frappe add seasonal comfort. Desserts like Crème D’Or, Crème D’Lune and fresh bakes from the boulangerie complete a cosy holiday escape.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two plus taxes

Address: 21 Jadunath Sarkar Road, Lake Terrace

On till: 31 January, 2026

Pinkk Sugars

Pinkk Sugars’ winter menu brings hearty soups, spicy Dan Dan Noodles, charcoal fettuccine, three-cheese blue risotto, Korean ramen and sizzling platters. A range of hot chocolates, teas and café classics complement the flavours. Artisanal bakery treats like croissants, churros, cream cheese buns and rich chocolate desserts add warmth to the season.

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 for two

Address: Pinkk Sugars – The Modern Bistro, Salt Lake, Kolkata

On till: 31 January, 2026

Bonne Femme

Bonne Femme’s winter menu celebrates seasonal produce with dishes like Turkey Salad with Tangerine Dressing, Peyanj-Koli Chicken, Roasted Duck with pea mash, Pumpkin Roast Mutton Goulash and Handi Roast Champaran Nihari. Drinks such as Orange Mimosa, Cinnamon Hot Chocolate and Strawberry Fizz add winter warmth. Strawberry-rich desserts spotlight the season’s sweetest fruit.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Address: 139A, Rash Behari Avenue, Gariahat

On till: 31 January, 2026

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge

Cal-On

Cal-On presents bold winter specials like Thai Black Pepper Mushroom served crispy and spiced. Signature cocktails include the Kolkata-inspired Revere with Darjeeling tea extract and Sundarbans honey, while Avjal offers a vibrant spirit-free blend with jalapeño and guava. A cosy, festive menu perfect for winter nights and celebratory gatherings.

Pocket pinch: Rs 3,500 for two

Address: 17, Garcha 1st Lane, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge,

On till: 31 January, 2026

Tess

Tess highlights winter freshness with dishes like Yum Hed Grab, Crispy Steam Cheung Fung and the vibrant Healer juice. Sweet cravings meet the Torta Mimosa with berries and vanilla crème. Classic cappuccino, blue pea-infused Tess G&T and Floral Apple Tea round out the winter comfort offerings in a refined setting.

Pocket pinch: Rs 325 onwards

On till: 31 January, 2026

YAYAvar

YAYAvar’s winter menu spans India and the Himalayas — from Kashmiri Rogan Josh and Lucknawi Dahi Kabab to Tibetan Chicken Thukpa and Bhutanese Ema Datshi. Veg Lasagna and refreshing drinks like Fulljar and Nannari Sarbath add variety. A flavour-forward winter menu rooted in comfort and regional richness.

Pocket pinch: Rs 255 onwards

On till: 31 January, 2026

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

The Square

A nourishing winter soup made with roasted root vegetables, lentils, ground nuts and coconut cream creates a warm, hearty and plant-forward bowl ideal for the season.

Pocket pinch: Rs 550++

Address: CF Block, Action Area I, New Town

On till: 31 January, 2026

Café Joy

Café Joy serves a refined dessert of Opalys chocolate and strawberry cremeux, combining silky white chocolate with bright strawberry notes for an elegant winter treat.

Pocket pinch: Rs 449++

On till: 31 January, 2026

Ladurée

Ladurée brings Parisian charm to the season with its signature Yule Logs crafted with almond biscuit, salted caramel, almond praline and airy vanilla cream. The festive menu also includes a vibrant strawberry tart, a velvety pistachio fondant cake ideal for sharing, and the decadent Plaisir Sucré Croissant — refined treats perfect for holiday gifting and celebrations.

Pocket pinch: Rs 595 onwards

Address: Ladurée outlets across India

On till: 31 December