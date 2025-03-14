In pictures: Extend your celebrations with these Holi-weekend deals from city restaurants

Holi is all about colours, joy, and indulgent food! To make your celebrations even more special, My Kolkata has curated a list of top restaurants in the city offering Holi-inspired menus this weekend. From tasty chaats and creamy thandai to decadent desserts, these festive offerings bring together flavours of the season and festive vibes.



Drunken Teddy

Need to unwind with your folks this Holi over drinks and good food? Head to Drunken Teddy on Elgin Road. Indulge in a rich and creamy Bailey’s Baklava Cheesecake infused or go for a colourful plate of Elysian Spring Dimsum. Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 plus taxes (without alcohol); Rs 2,500 plus taxes (with alcohol) for two.

Warehouse Cafe

Want to taste the quintessential Holi food? Warehouse Cafe in South City Mall has the flavourful Palak Patta Chaat, a crispy fried spinach fritter dish topped with spicy green chutney, curd, and fresh pomegranate. There is also the traditional Mawa Gujiya, and the Warehouse Thandai, which a refreshing blend of mango juice, thandai syrup, milk, and almonds, and is masterfully blended with sugar syrup and garnished with saffron and chopped almonds

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 plus taxes (without alcohol); Rs 2,400 plus taxes (with alcohol) for two

Lord of the Drinks

Looking forward to a thrilling celebration with a special cocktail? The Holi weekend, a knockout cocktail at the Lord of the Drinks in South City Mall, blends badam thandai, white chocolate, and milk, delivering a rich and indulgent festive drink. Also enjoy delish lip-smacking treats like Palak Patey Ki Chaat

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 plus taxes (without alcohol); Rs 2,400 plus taxes (with alcohol) for two

Bonne Femme

Holi celebrations aren't complete without desserts! Visit Bonne Femme in Ballygunge to taste their Thandai Cheesecake, a creamy and refreshing dessert inspired by the classic north Indian drink. Or just go for Paan & Gulkand Thandai, a rich and aromatic festive drink infused with the flavours of Meetha Paan, sweet betel leaves, warm cardamom and delicate rose petal

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Paprika Gourmet

Thinking of ordering for Holi and enjoying with your close ones? Check out Paprika Gourmet’s Holi Platter featuring a vibrant selection of festive treats like Maggi, Cannoli, Chola Kulcha, Paan, Tricolour, Dhokla, Dabeli, Popsicles and Matar ka khasta kachori with Sabji. Call 9007022678/79/80 or order via Swiggy or Zomato

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 onwards

