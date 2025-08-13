Coastal spreads to decadent desserts: What’s new in Kolkata’s culinary scene

1 7

Kolkata’s culinary scene is witnessing a wave of fresh menu launches — from dedicated coastal spreads to decadent dessert line-ups and Italian summer brunches to dimsum treats. Here’s everything you need to know about the new menus launched at top city restaurants and eateries.

SOCIAL – The Big Drop

The Big Drop brings inventive flavours and new formats to its all-day menu across outlets. Expect ramen with desi flair — Kerala Prawn Stew Ramen and Nihari Mutton Ramen. Hearty Breakfast Sandwiches, BOSS Burgers, Dunkables, and indulgent desserts like Basque Cheesecake are also on the menu.

Where: Park Street

When: All day

Pocket pinch: Rs 800–Rs 1,200 for two

Fabbrica Originale – A Taste of Italian Summer

Until September 30, Fabbrica celebrates summer with a seasonal Italian spread. Starters like Crostini Zucchini and Focaccia Barese set the tone for a scrumptious meal, while mains include Pizza Piemonte with black truffle cream and Rigatoni Norma. End on a sweet note with Strawberry Sorbet and toast with cocktails like Limoncello Spritz or Watermelon Smash.

Where: 18A, Park Street

When: 12.00pm – 11.30pm, till September 30

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,500 for two

Chapter 2 – Goan Food Festival

Chapter 2 brings Goa’s rich culinary heritage to Kolkata with its dedicated Goan menu. Savour Pork Sorpotel, Goan Fish Curry, Pomfret Recheado, and Prawn Balchao alongside vegetarian picks like Mixed Veg Xacuti and Mushroom Chilli Fry. Desserts like Goan Dodol and Bebinca add to the culinary experience.

Where: Southern Avenue, Kolkata

When: August 11 – September 10

Pocket pinch: Rs 200 onwards

Lucky Tigerr – Lunch Me Up!

Lucky Tigerr’s new lunch menu is a dimsum lover’s dream. Enjoy a variety of starters like Edamame & Truffle and Chicken Siu Mai. Follow it with mains like Kung Pao Chicken or Seasonal Vegetable Clay Pot, paired with Burnt Garlic Rice. End with the sinful Chocolate Succulent. Add a five Beers Bucket for Rs 999.

Where: 57A, Park Street

When: Tuesday–Saturday, 12.00pm – 3.00pm

Pocket pinch: Veg Rs 1,250 | Non-Veg Rs 1,650 (plus taxes)

The LaLiT Great Eastern

This monsoon, The LaLiT Great Eastern’s Alfresco restaurant celebrates Bengal’s beloved hilsa with Ilish Parbon, a festival menu blending nostalgia with innovation. Expect timeless favourites like Ilish Bhapa with Gobindobhog Bhaat and Bangladeshi-style Ilish Bhuna, alongside contemporary creations such as Smoked Boneless Ilish with Arugula and Asparagus. Each dish pays homage to the queen of fish while embracing artisanal techniques like sous vide and apple wood smoking. A must-visit for both purists and adventurous diners.

Where: Alfresco, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata

When: August 1 – Durga Puja

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,299

Burma Burma – The Sweet Life

Burma Burma’s The Sweet Life dessert menu reimagines classics with a Burmese twist. Highlights include Milk Tea Cheesecake, Silkroute Sundae, Banana & Cashew Tres Leches, and Coconut & Pineapple Crème Brûlée. Each plate blends nostalgia, tropical freshness, and visual artistry.

Where: 18 M, Ground Floor, Stephen Court, Park Street

When: Lunch and dinner service

Pocket pinch: Rs 450–Rs 500 per dessert