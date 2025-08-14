From cakes to kebabs: Kolkata cafes and restaurants dress up their plates in the Tricolour

From iconic heritage eateries to artisanal bakeries, Kolkata’s food scene is adding a patriotic dash to the menu this Independence Day. Whether it’s kebabs in saffron, white, and green, cupcakes inspired by the National Flag, or traditional sweets with a festive twist, the city’s restaurants and cafes are bringing freedom to the table.
Flurys
Celebrate the hues of freedom with Flurys’ handcrafted confections. Their Independence Day Theme Cake, cupcakes, and a Blueberry Crumble Tart come dressed in the spirit of the nation, blending artistry and flavour. Each creation is a tribute to tradition, perfect for adding sweetness to the celebrations or elevating everyday indulgence.
Pocket pinch: Rs 120 to Rs 1,100; Across all outlets
Manthan Songhai
Mark Independence Day with a Calcutta-Chinese feast at this 75-year-old icon. August 15 specials include red, green, and classic Hakka Noodles, Fried Chicken in Schezwan sauce, green herbs, and traditional flavours, and a tricolour Paneer Tikka platter. A festive tricolour cocktail completes this celebration of flavour and patriotism.
Pocket pinch: Rs 800 for two; Address: 4/2A, Esplanade, Chowringhee North, Bow Barracks
Aminia
With its New Market outlet opening on August 15, 1947, Aminia shares its birthday with Independent India. Its Azadi Festival menu features Tiranga Kebabs, vegetarian and non-vegetarian Azadi Kebab Platters, and a refreshing Tiranga Mocktail. Each dish is plated in saffron, white, and green, a flavourful salute to the nation.
Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two; Address: Across all outlets
Soups Cake Co.
Sweeten your celebrations with Tricolour-themed chocolate cake pops from Soups Cake Co. Rich, chocolate-dipped, and decorated in the shades of the National Flag, each bite is a blend of indulgence and patriotism. Perfect as a festive treat or a thoughtful Independence Day gift.
Pocket pinch: Rs 160 onwards per piece; Address: 80, Jatindas Road, Lake Terrace
Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick
This legendary sweet shop’s Independence Day mishti trio includes the Tiranga Sandesh, Tricolour Rossogolla, and Rang De Basanti Sandesh — each handcrafted with festive colours and Bengali tradition. A perfect gift or indulgence for a day of pride and joy.
Pocket pinch: Rs 300 plus taxes for two; Address: All outlets across Kolkata