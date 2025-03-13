ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: The traditional and sweet indulgences of Dol Purnima

Colourful ‘maths’ to crunchy ‘phutkarai’— remember these Dol Purnima-special treats?

Jaismita Alexander Published 13.03.25, 12:45 PM
If ‘gujiyas’ and ‘kheer’ are for Holi, Dol Purnima has the colourful ‘maths’ and ‘phootkarai’. My Kolkata shares a morsel of nostalgia ahead of Dol Purnima this year
Photos: Amit Datta
As children, most of us loved these vibrant pink, yellow and white ‘maths’ not because of the taste. What made this sugary treat fun were the different shapes. Birds, elephants, rabbits and chariots — that’s what we were told they were as kids
The next on the list is ‘phutkarai’. These are nothing but sugar-coated roasted black chickpeas. Take a fistful of these and there’s no stopping binging on it addictively
Kadma is another sweet treat that is very similar to the macaron. It is made of sugar and is very light. Bite into this, and feel it melt in your mouth
Ahead of Dol Purnima, these treats can be found in any ‘mudikhana’ in Bengal. These are offered to the deities along with a little ‘gulal’ or ‘abir’, and then distributed as prasad
