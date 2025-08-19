Beach live sessions, midnight jams, LA sojourn: BTS begins countdown to 2026 comeback

K-pop boy band BTS members are back together as a group — this time in Los Angeles. From a surprise Weverse live session on the beach to midnight jamming and gym sessions, the members have been making the most of their time together, besides preparing for their much-awaited comeback album in 2026.

The eldest member of the band, Jin, was the last one to join his bandmates — RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook — after wrapping up his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR solo world tour in Amsterdam on August 10.

Here’s a look at their reunion and ongoing preparations for their comeback.

On August 17, BTS members greeted fans together during a surprise Weverse Live by the sea. During the live session, Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook shared that they are back together and are working on making new music for their big comeback album, slated to be released in spring 2026.

Kim Taehyung, aka V, has posted a set of glimpses from his workout sessions with his fellow bandmates. In one of the clips, V took a mirror selfie with Jungkook.

During their jamming sessions, J-Hope posted a monochrome video clip that shows his bandmate Suga strumming a guitar. Suga was the only member of BTS who served as a social service agent, instead of performing active military duty, due to a shoulder injury.

In another video, RM, aka Kim Namjoon, appeared to be recording a song in the studio. The rapper-singer’s recent documentary, RM: Right People, Wrong Place, based on his album Right Place, Wrong Person, was screened at the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

Another video shows American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, along with BTS member Jungkook. The video shared by J-Hope sparked speculation over their possible collaboration following their previous 2022 single Left and Right.

J-Hope recently wrapped up his solo concert Hope on Stage. He also performed at the Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin on July 13, before joining the band in LA.

K-pop singer Jimin posted pictures of his bandmates, dressed in casual outfits, dining out at a restaurant in LA. The 29-year-old singer completed his 18-month compulsory military service on June 11.

Kim Taehyung aka V went out shopping with his bandmates in between practice sessions. In one of the pictures, V posed with a pet dog at a store while J-Hope clicked a picture of the two.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.