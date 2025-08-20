Disruption on Kolkata Metro Blue Line Metro services reported on Wednesday morning

1 6 The Telegraph Online pictures

Office-goers in the city faced fresh commuting woes on Wednesday morning as services on the Blue Line of the Kolkata Metro were disrupted.

Announcements informed commuters that waterlogging between Rabindra Sarobar and Kalighat stations had led to a temporary suspension of metro services.

According to commuters, a train coming from Shahid Khudiram station was halted mid-service, and passengers were instructed to deboard. The incident led to overcrowding at the metro station, with many passengers complaining about the lack of proper announcements and guidance from authorities.

“I had boarded the train from Shahid Khudiram to reach my office, but suddenly we were asked to get down without any explanation. The platform was already packed, and the situation became chaotic,” said one commuter.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official at the station said the move was part of “time management”, but did not elaborate on the exact cause of the disruption.

The Kolkata Metro, often referred to as the city’s lifeline, has witnessed multiple service interruptions in recent months, particularly during peak office hours.

On July 28 passenger services to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) Metro station were indefinitely suspended after cracks were detected in the columns of the platform of the terminal station of the north-south corridor (Blue Line). Metro officials linked the cracks to “uneven settlement of the platform in the recent heavy rains”.

The incident raised questions around the construction of the station, which became part of the Metro network only 15 years ago.

