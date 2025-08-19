Over 500 rescued from stranded Mumbai Monorail as power failure halts train mid-air

A Monorail train with at least 200 passengers on board came to a halt due to apparent power failure between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai amid heavy rains on Tuesday evening, with rescue operations underway for more than an hour.

The passengers who were rescued said panic prevailed inside the train, which runs on an elevated track, with several people complaining of suffocation as the AC system shut down.

Nobody should panic as everyone would be evacuated safely, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X, adding that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

"Due to some technical reason, a Monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority), the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers," Fadnavis posted on X.

"I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred," he said.

The fire brigade was rescuing passengers using three snorkel cranes.

The train came to a halt at around 6.15 pm and it was an hour before the rescue operation began, passengers said.

There were about 200 passengers inside, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said.

The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in an initial press statement.

Mumbai has been battered by rains for the last two days, throwing normal life in the metropolis out of gear.

NCP National spokesperson Anish Gawande took to X and wrote, "What is going on?! This is the monorail in the financial capital of the largest democracy in the world. The BJP-led government in Maharashtra is so busy inaugurating projects that it has forgotten to ensure they run well. Shame"

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also flagged that, "Despite red alert from the MET dept, ZERO planning by the State Government, agencies and Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan- Dombivali, Vasai- Virar. Truly a government blessed by the vote chori commission and not the people."

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde virtually interacted with passengers who were safely evacuated after the Monorail between Chembur and Bhakti Park stalled due to a technical fault.

Medical teams were present at the spot, and BEST buses have been provided to ferry rescued passengers, commissioner Gagrani said.

"I was stuck in the Monorail for almost one hour and 45 minutes. People were scared as there was no communication from the authorities. Some were struggling to breathe, and tried to break the window. A couple of passengers fainted," said one passenger after he was rescued.

A woman passenger said there was no air conditioning and electricity inside.

"As the local services on the harbour line were shut due to the heavy rains, we took Monorail, and went through this ordeal," said another passenger.