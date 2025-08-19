Teaching job aspirants protest at Salt Lake, demand recruitment in primary schools

Teaching job aspirants staged a demonstration in Salt Lake on Tuesday, urging the state government to immediately start the recruitment process for vacancies in primary schools.

1 8 Pictures: Sourced by our correspondent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demonstrators claimed that though they cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has failed to start the recruitment process, with nearly 50,000 primary teachers' posts lying vacant.

2 8

3 8

Several aspirants were detained at the gate of Karunamoyee metro station, but some dodged the police and started the demonstrations.

4 8

5 8

While many carried placards with their demands written on them, some also wore masks of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Within a few minutes, on-duty police personnel detained them, bundled them into waiting buses and whisked them away.

6 8

7 8

8 8