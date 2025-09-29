From panta bhaat to ‘niramish’ mutton: Durga Puja bhog goes beyond khichuri and labra

Durga Puja bhog is often synonymous with steaming khichuri, labra and payesh, but there is a whole world of traditional dishes that add flavour to the celebrations. Here’s a look at the lesser-talked-about, but equally beloved items that complete the festive feast.
Luchi and alur dum
A quintessential Bengali favourite, luchi fried in fragrant ghee paired with spicy, flavourful alur dum is often served during the mornings of Durga Puja. The combination is light yet indulgent, and a perfect start to the day before heading out for pandal-hopping.
Basanti pulao and niramish mutton on Ashtami
Basanti pulao, made with fragrant Gobindobhog rice, ghee and dry fruits, is a festive speciality. On Ashtami, many households pair it with a unique ‘vegetarian-style’ mutton curry, cooked without onion and garlic, but still rich in taste.
Dhokar dalna
This traditional dish is made of fried lentil cakes simmered in a spicy, tomato-based curry. Soft and flavourful, Dhokar Dalna is considered an essential niramish delicacy and is served with rice, bringing a wholesome balance to the bhog menu.
Shorshe diye sabji
Mustard lovers rejoice with shorshe diye sabji, a dish where seasonal vegetables are cooked in a mustard paste gravy. Its pungent aroma and distinctive taste add a sharp, zesty contrast to the otherwise mild bhog dishes.
Chanar dalna
Soft homemade cottage cheese balls are cooked in a delicately spiced curry to make Chanar Dalna. This dish is a favourite among those who prefer a rich but vegetarian option, offering a melt-in-the-mouth experience with every bite.
Fish dishes
While bhog is traditionally vegetarian, some households celebrate Nabami with fish dishes like hilsa or rui. Hilsa is cooked in mustard gravy or steamed with spices, turning the meal into a true Bengali feast for seafood lovers.
Panta bhaat, khesari daal and kochu shaak on Dashami
Dashami is a day of bittersweet emotions and panta bhaat, or fermented rice soaked overnight, is a symbolic meal. Served with khesari daal and stir-fried kochu shaak, it is simple, earthy and cleansing — marking the end of celebrations and the beginning of the wait for the next year.
Festive sweets
Durga Puja bhog is incomplete without sweets. From crispy malpua to coconut-stuffed naru and creamy makha sandesh, these desserts are the perfect sweet ending to the days of devotion, adda and celebration.