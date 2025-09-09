From egg rolls to masala cola, street foods that define the Durga Puja experience in Kolkata

Durga Puja in Kolkata is not just about pandals, lights and cultural performances, it is equally about the irresistible street food that fuels the celebrations. As pandal hoppers walk endlessly through crowded streets, their cravings are satisfied by quick, delicious and pocket-friendly eats. From spicy rolls to nostalgic orange ice lollys, these street-side delights are more than just food — they are traditions that complete the Pujo experience.

Egg Roll

Nothing beats an egg roll when hunger strikes during pandal hopping. Unlike the meatier chicken roll, the egg roll hits differently with its soft paratha coated with fried egg in the inside, stuffed with onions, chillies and kasundi. Easy to hold and eat while standing in a pandal queue, it is comfort food wrapped in paper.

Street-side biryani

There is a guilty charm in digging into a roadside biryani. Oily, spicy and hearty, it comes with a stiff chicken piece, a boiled (read: just about boiled) potato and rice. It may not be fancy, but during Pujo nights, especially after a few drinks, this humble biryani feels like a feast.

Street chowmein

Kolkata’s hakka chowmein is an icon of the streets, unapologetically unauthentic yet delicious. The noodles get their caramel colour from a modest splash of soya sauce, tossed with carrots and cabbage, and garnished with onion and chillies. A green chilli sauce kick completes the dish. Be it egg chow or chicken chow with its chewy meat, one plate can easily satisfy two hungry pandal hoppers.

Alur dum phuchka

Durga Puja is the time to get experimental with phuchka, and the alur dum filling is the best bet. Unlike dahi or ghugni phuchka that makes the puri soggy too quickly, the spicy baby potato mix holds firm, giving every bite a satisfying crunch. It is tangy, filling and perfect for sharing with friends on the go.

Dahi Papri Chaat

Pujo indulgence calls for something special, and dahi papri chaat delivers. Crisp papris layered with creamy yogurt, tangy chutneys and crunchy sev create a burst of flavours and textures. Spot a bhel puri wallah near the pandal, grab a plate, and you have a festive snack that feels just right for the occasion.

Fish batter fry

A hot, crispy fish fry is an unmissable Pujo snack, especially from the iconic Benfish stalls outside pandals. The golden-brown batter gives way to a soft, flaky bekti fillet inside, served with kasundi and onion salad. Watching pandal hoppers devour fish fry even at dawn proves how timeless this snack truly is.

Masala cola

With all the walking and feasting, thirst strikes often. A chilled glass of masala Coke or Thums Up with spices and lemon is the ultimate refresher. Sweet, tangy and fizzy, it not only energises, but also washes down the rich, oily flavours of street food.

Orange popsicle

