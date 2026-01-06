In pictures: Kolkata shivers at 10.2° Celsius, records coldest January day

On Tuesday (6 January), Kolkata woke up to the coldest day it has witnessed since 2023
Woollens, in the form of sweaters, caps and mufflers, were pulled out of storage as the city shivered
While Kolkata’s temperature was at a low of 10.2°Celsius, Howrah recorded a low of 9°
Dinghy rides, a popular winter activity in Kolkata's ghats, came to a halt as no one dared to go out on the river in the chill
A combination of fog and smog meant that visibility, too, was at a low with the other bank of the Hooghly almost invisible from the Kolkata bank
Bonfires, a common feature of winter evenings, were lit early in the morning across various spots of the city as warmth was sought from any source possible