Kolkata hotels and restaurants go all out with special menus for Durga Puja

Every year, city restaurants curate special Durga Puja menus celebrating the season’s spirit. From elaborate bhog thalis inspired by community feasts to fusion spreads blending Bengali flavours with global cuisine, there’s something for every palate. Here’s a curated list of restaurants you must try this Puja for a truly festive and gastronomic experience.

Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

This Puja, Holiday Inn’s Social Kitchen is serving Bonedi Barir Bhoj, a buffet inspired by Bengal’s zamindari feasts. Expect phuchka with pineapple sherbet, maachh bora, chhanar korma, basanti pulao, sorshe bhapa machh, chingri malai curry and Kolkata biryani, ending with rosogolla, labongo latika and chhushi payesh — each dish a tribute to Bengal’s icons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: September 28 to October 1

Time: Lunch 12.30pm to 4pm | Dinner 7pm to 10.30pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,666 plus taxes per person

Address: Social Kitchen, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport, Biswa Bangla Sarani

JW Marriott Kolkata

JW Marriott is hosting a huge festive feast across JW Kitchen, Mahabhoj, Vintage Asia, Infinity Pool Bar, GOLD and 2:59 The Bar. Expect lavish buffets, festive specials, handcrafted delicacies and signature drinks — a true celebration of Durga Puja flavours — all under one roof.

Date: September 27 to October 2

Call for details: +91 33 6633 0000

Address: 4A, JBS Haldane Avenue

Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat

Pujor Mahabhoj brings a festive buffet with gondhoraj jhol, peyara makha, posto bora, chingri muitha, mutton biryani, doi katla, chhanar dalna, pulao and radha ballavi, ending with malpoa, rosogolla and chhana pora. It promises to be a hearty celebration of Bengal’s festive flavours and community dining traditions.

Date: September 27 to October 1

Time: 12.30pm to 4pm, 7.30pm to 11pm

Pocket pinch: Rs. 1,299 + taxes (adults); Rs. 699 + taxes (kids under 10)

Address: Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat, International Financial Hub (CBD), New Town

The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata

Sharodiya Mohabhoj offers festive buffets with soulful Bengali dishes, global flavours and midnight spreads, plus live music, décor and parties. Highlights include indulgent lunch and dinner buffets, a special 1am-to-3am midnight buffet and a Navami party by Kitty Su — perfect for a full-on Pujo celebration.

Date: All through September

Time: Lunch and Dinner, Midnight Buffet 1am to 3am

Pocket pinch: Lunch/Dinner ₹2,399++, Midnight Buffet ₹1,299++, Navami Party from ₹1,199

Address: The LaLiT Great Eastern, Dalhousie Square

Himur Hesel

Pujor Bhuribhoj at Himur Hesel celebrates Bengal and Bangladesh’s festive flavours with dishes like lal lonka bata pora maslai murgi, purbobonger jamidari mutton, chitol muithyar polau, machher kochuri, ilisher chop and more — perfect for those craving a hearty and traditional Pujo spread.

Date: September 22 to October 2

Time: 12pm to 10.30pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 + taxes (for two)

Address: F/1/4, Baishnabghata Patuli Township

Aaheli

This Puja, Aaheli brings a Mahabhoj (veg) with shona muger dal, mochar ghanto, dhokar dalna, veg paturi and channar mohima; and a Bhuribhoj/Rajbhoj (non-veg) with chingri malai curry, bhetki paturi, sorshe ilish and kosha mangsho. A la carte favourites and a lavish Bengali buffet at Axis Mall complete the festive spread.

Date: September 22 to October 2

Time: 12pm to 10.30pm

Pocket pinch: Mahabhoj Rs 1,195++, Rajbhoj Rs 2,195++, Bhuribhoj Rs 2,795++, Buffet ₹1,499++

Address: Aaheli – Peerless Hotel Kolkata, Sarat Bose Road, and Axis Mall

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

YAYAvar’s Pujor Pothik serves an elaborate Maha Bhoj with Bengali classics like kosha mangsho, doi chingri, macher paturi, biryanis, basanti pulao and labra, along with Asian curries, Western mains, phuchka and chaat counters, and a lavish dessert spread of sandesh, payesh, mishti doi and more — a true festive indulgence.

Date: September 27 to October 2

Time: Lunch and dinner

Pocket pinch: Call for details: +91 6292 370592 | 6292307619

Address: YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, 17 Garcha 1st Lane