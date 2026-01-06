In pictures - Foodka Picnic brings back the joy of family picnics in Kolkata
In pictures: Foodka Picnic brings back the joy of family picnics in Kolkata
A gathering in New Town’s Arts Acre celebrated Bengal’s adda tradition through food, conversation and shared memories
Jaismita Alexander
Published 06.01.26, 01:19 PM
Foodka brought together food, culture and community at the Foodka Picnic, an intimate, invite-only gathering held in New Town’s Arts Acre on 4 January. Designed as a slow, immersive day out, the picnic aimed to revive Kolkata’s fading picnic culture by returning to the simple pleasures of shared meals, relaxed conversations and togetherness
The event brought together business leaders, industry experts, media professionals, influencers, friends, and well-wishers in an informal setting that departed from the usual structured networking format. Instead, the focus remained on adda, Bengal’s timeless tradition of unhurried conversations around food and familiar company
Powered by Eastern Staple, the picnic highlighted regional flavours and comfort dishes that evoked nostalgia and warmth. The menu included Mutton Chorbir Bora with Lonka Bhaja and Thakurbarir Guli Kofta Curry, reinforcing the idea of food as a shared cultural experience rather than a curated showcase
Speaking on the occasion, Indrajit Lahiri, founder and host of Foodka, said,“ The Foodka Picnic was never meant to be just an event. It was a moment to pause and celebrate the people and partnerships that have grown alongside Foodka over the years. This picnic was our way of bringing that extended community together, over food, conversation and the kind of adda Bengal understands best.”
Susmita Chakravarty, founder of Eastern Staple, echoed the sentiment. “Eastern Staple began with the simple idea of making every food experience unforgettable while staying true to traditional staples. Joining hands with Foodka for this picnic allowed us to bring that vision to life, celebrating food, stories and community together,” she said
The organisers plan to make this into an annual picnic, with every first Sunday of the year dedicated to fun, food and frolic