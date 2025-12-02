These Kolkata cafes, housed in heritage buildings, serve food, drinks and a side of history

Kolkata lives and breathes nostalgia. Every street, locality, parar adda, festival, and house narrates tales delicately wrapped around the history of a bygone era. The heritage houses in this city are a testament to memories, always ready to hum their stories whenever they get a chance. And what if those stories are shared over a plate of food, served warm on the side?

Well, that is exactly what’s happening in Kolkata, as art restorers and heritage enthusiasts take up the task of renovating and refurbishing centuries-old, palatial houses in Kolkata — an attempt to save history that is on the brink of being lost to time.

Rather than be razed, heritage houses across Kolkata are now being renovated into cafes and eateries, inviting people to enjoy everything from sandwiches and pasta to cheesecakes and tiramisu.

Here are six old houses turned into cafes where you can savour food and drinks — and stories from the past.

Barrister Pares Nath Banerjee’s house — The Red Bari

Located in Kalighat, The Red Bari is a restored, 100-year-old heritage house that has a multi-purpose set-up: a cultural space, featuring a coffee house, co-working space, and event venue. Originally, the house belonged to a Kolkata-based lawyer, Pares Nath Banerjee. The Red Bari has been reimagined as a ‘third space’ that marries the old and complements the new, focussing on community, co-working, collaboration, and co-creation.

Address: 18, Sadananda Road, Kalighat

Must tries: Grilled chicken sandwich, Fish finger, Mutton bolognese, Kombucha fermented green tea, Vietnamese iced coffee

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Siuli, The Parcel Cafe — at General Post Office, Dalhousie

Located in the General Post Office (GPO) building in Dalhousie, Siuli, The Parcel Cafe is the first cafe owned and managed by the India Post Office. The cafe offers a unique blend of a cafe and postal services, including a gift shop and packaging services. The interior of the cafe is an amalgamation of post office themes with vintage stamps. Repurposed furniture and a sorting table are on display. Apart from the historic elements of postal services, the cafe also offers budget-friendly items ranging from coffee, snacks, and souvenirs.

Address: GPO Building at Fairley Place, B.B.D. Bagh

Must tries: Chicken burger, corn patties, coffee

Pocket pinch: Rs 150 for two

Young Bengal Movement meeting spot — Baithak Khana Cafe

Nestled in a nondescript lane off Bidhan Sarani, near Vidyasagar College, the Baithak Khana Cafe is a family-owned food joint. With the walls adorned with vibrant artworks paying tribute to the rich history of Kolkata, this cafe used to be a meeting spot for the rebels who participated in the Young Bengal Movement. At a very pocket-friendly price, one can enjoy quick bites while engrossed in endless addas with your college mates. The house was then owned by Reverend Krishna Mohan Banerjee, a prominent member of Derozio’s Young Bengal group.

Address: 11E, Guru Prasad Chowdhury Lane, College Street

Must tries: Different recipes of noodles, Aam panna juice, Pan-fried momo

Pocket pinch: Rs 100 for two

YMCA Chowringhee’s Seacom Heritage Court Cafe

Seacom Group’s Heritage Court Cafe is situated in the century-old YMCA building on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. It is a charming, heritage-inspired eatery that serves Indian, Chinese, and Italian dishes. It is known for reimagining traditional recipes using modern techniques and fresh ingredients, and providing a dining experience that blends heritage-inspired interiors from sofas, tables, to lights with diverse culinary flavours.

Address: 25, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Fire Brigade Headquarters, New Market Area

Must tries: Fish and chips, Chicken a la Kiev, Chicken stroganoff

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Alipore Jail Museum Cafe

Once a colonial prison, the Alipore Jail Museum Cafe now serves delicacies while standing as a pillar of India’s Independence movement. The modern rendition of the cafe’s interiors complements the historic location. Every history enthusiast can settle down for a bit, take hearty sips from the cups filled with frothy coffee and dig into scrumptious sandwiches and fries.

Address: 17, Judges Court Road, Alipore

Must tries: Fish and chips, Sandwiches, Caramel custard

Pocket pinch: Rs 600 for two

The 20th-century Ghosh family house — The Bhawanipur House

The Bhawanipur House is a colonial bungalow built in 1907, originally owned by the Ghosh family, that was vacant for years before being purchased by the Sureka family in 2016. The Prakash Group, led by the Surekas, restored the historic property and transformed it into a multi-level cafe and restaurant, reopening it as a dining destination that combines colonial architecture with modern cuisine.

Address: 13/1B, Priyanath Mallick Road, Bakul Bagan, Bhowanipore

Must tries: English breakfast, Reimagined recipes of Khichdi, Peanut Noodle Salad, Mediterranean Buddha Bowl

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 for two