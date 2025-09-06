Having frozen meat regularly? Doctors explain how it can affect health if not handled properly

“I started ordering frozen meat during the lockdown. It was convenient. But one day the meat was brownish. It also had a stench. That’s when we shifted back to buying fresh meat,” recalled Debjani Mitra, a resident of Mudiali. Her experience mirrors the growing doubts many people have about frozen meat.

Several brands today sell frozen meat and fish, at varying prices. For consumers, this raises an obvious question: how fresh is the meat inside? Many complain that once cooked, some frozen chicken appears reddish-brown and gives off a strange odour. With no clear way of knowing how the meat has been handled before reaching the freezer, experts caution against depending solely on packaged frozen options.

Nutritional value and hidden dangers

Frozen meat can be as nutritious as fresh meat, but only when the cold chain logistics is properly maintained and functioning Shutterstock

Manish Itolikar, consultant in internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, explained that frozen meat can be as nutritious as fresh meat, but only when the cold chain logistics is properly maintained and functioning. “Infections by bacteria or parasites can happen due to improper handling, improper cold chain maintenance or contamination. There can be bacterial multiplication if there is a lack of cold chain maintenance, such as typhoid, salmonella bacteria or listeria. There can be parasites like tinea soleum, which can cause neurocystic cirrhosis,” he said.

Health risks of additives and preservatives

Frozen and processed meat often have high salt content to preserve shelf life Shutterstock

Beyond infections, Itolikar pointed out that frozen and processed meat often come with high salt content to preserve shelf life. Regular consumption can increase the risk of hypertension. Many frozen products also contain trans fats or saturated fats, which can clog arteries and lead to heart disease or strokes. Additives like preservatives and food colours, if consumed regularly over a long period, may raise the risk of obesity, colon cancer and other lifestyle-related illnesses.

Why freezing doesn’t always make meat safe

Doctors stress that freezing itself is not harmful if the meat is fresh to begin with Shutterstock

Gastroenterologist Dilip Todi from Narayana Hospital, Howrah, stressed that freezing itself is not harmful if the meat is fresh to begin with. “The real danger lies in consuming rotten or contaminated meat. Freezing does not kill the bacteria already present, it only slows their growth. Eating such meat can cause serious food poisoning. Also, repeatedly freezing, thawing, and refreezing meat is unsafe, as it increases the risk of bacterial contamination and reduces quality,” he explained.

What doctors advise for safer consumption

Doctors agree that the key is maintaining the cold chain, ensuring sterilised handling and proper packaging. But with reports of stale or near-expired meat being sold as fresh frozen, consumers remain at risk. While frozen chicken and fish can be part of a balanced diet, the experts emphasise that they should be paired with fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts and fibre-rich foods to minimise health hazards.