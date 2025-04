9 9

The pocket pinch for the Thingyan Tiffin Meal is Rs 1,800 plus taxes. The Hawker Noodle Salad is Rs 300+taxes. Special beverages are available for Rs 330+taxes. The festival offerings are available till May 11. The recent earthquake in Burma has brought unimaginable loss to its people. Burma Burma stands in solidarity with the communities — including chef-partners, culinary experts, vendors, and artisans — who have shared their traditions and warmth with the brand over the years. As a part of its Thingyan Festival offering (available for dine-in and delivery), a portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to the UN World Food Programme – Burma Earthquake Relief Fund.