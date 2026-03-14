What did BJP feed its Kolkata cadre during PM Modi’s visit? Here’s the recipe

On Saturday, before PM Narendra Modi addressed supporters at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground, Odisha’s beloved Dalma kept the supporters nourished.
Meals for nearly one lakh people were prepared for the gathering organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Along with the familiar bhat and dal, the menu included this traditional dish from neighbouring Odisha. Dalma is a wholesome lentil and vegetable stew that is a staple in Odia homes.
In Kolkata, political rallies often come with packets of biryani or the classic dim bhaat. This time the organisers opted for something simpler and vegetarian. And Dalma fits the bill. It is nutritious, filling and can easily be cooked in large quantities.
Here is a simple version of the recipe for home.
Dalma recipe
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The dish combines dal with vegetables such as pumpkin, raw banana, brinjal and yam, and is flavoured with ginger, turmeric and a roasted spice mix. Tempering with ghee and panch phoron gives it its signature aroma.
Ingredients
- Toor dal (soaked): 1 cup
- Raw bananas (chopped): 2
- Green brinjals (chopped): 3
- Pumpkin (chopped): 1/2 cup
- Yam (chopped): 1/3 cup
- Water: 3 cups
- Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp
- Salt: according to taste
- Coconut (grated): 1/2
- Ginger (grated): 1/2 inch
For the roasted masala
- Cumin seeds: 1 tbsp
- Coriander seeds: 1 tbsp
- Fenugreek seeds: 1/4 tsp
- Black peppercorns: 1/4 tsp
- Cloves: 1/4 tsp
- Black cardamom: 1
For tempering
- Ghee: 2 tbsp
- Asafoetida: 1/4 tsp
Method
- Dry roast cumin, coriander, fenugreek, peppercorns, cloves and black cardamom. Grind into a coarse powder and keep aside
- Boil the soaked toor dal with turmeric, salt and water until soft
- Add the chopped vegetables and grated ginger. Cook till the vegetables are tender
- Stir in the roasted masala and grated coconut. Let it simmer for a few minutes
- Heat ghee in a small pan. Add asafoetida and pour the tempering over the dalma
- Serve hot with steamed rice
- From temple kitchens in Odisha to a political rally in Kolkata, dalma proved that simple comfort food can feed a crowd