What did BJP feed its Kolkata cadre during PM Modi’s visit? Here’s the recipe

On Saturday, before PM Narendra Modi addressed supporters at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground, Odisha’s beloved Dalma kept the supporters nourished.

Meals for nearly one lakh people were prepared for the gathering organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Along with the familiar bhat and dal, the menu included this traditional dish from neighbouring Odisha. Dalma is a wholesome lentil and vegetable stew that is a staple in Odia homes.

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In Kolkata, political rallies often come with packets of biryani or the classic dim bhaat. This time the organisers opted for something simpler and vegetarian. And Dalma fits the bill. It is nutritious, filling and can easily be cooked in large quantities.

Here is a simple version of the recipe for home.

Dalma recipe

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The dish combines dal with vegetables such as pumpkin, raw banana, brinjal and yam, and is flavoured with ginger, turmeric and a roasted spice mix. Tempering with ghee and panch phoron gives it its signature aroma.

Ingredients

Toor dal (soaked): 1 cup

Raw bananas (chopped): 2

Green brinjals (chopped): 3

Pumpkin (chopped): 1/2 cup

Yam (chopped): 1/3 cup

Water: 3 cups

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Salt: according to taste

Coconut (grated): 1/2

Ginger (grated): 1/2 inch

For the roasted masala

Cumin seeds: 1 tbsp

Coriander seeds: 1 tbsp

Fenugreek seeds: 1/4 tsp

Black peppercorns: 1/4 tsp

Cloves: 1/4 tsp

Black cardamom: 1

For tempering

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Asafoetida: 1/4 tsp

Method