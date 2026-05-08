Where to give your mom a flavour-forward treat in Kolkata this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day calls for more than just gifts and flowers. Take your mother out for a quick brunch, a lazy lunch or a lavish dinner. Across Kolkata, restaurants, cafes and even nature retreats are curating special experiences that offer a special spread, ambience and thoughtful touches. Here is a guide to where you can take your mother for a memorable outing this year.

Café Offbeat – UpThere

This rooftop spot offers skyline views paired with a vibrant menu of global comfort food — from Korean bites to pizzas and grilled prawns. Refreshing mocktails and an easy ambience make it perfect for a lively and heartfelt celebration.

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Address: 36/F, Topsia Road

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,000 plus taxes for two

14PM

Check out this contemporary neighbourhood bar that balances relaxed afternoons with easy evenings. Expect inventive takes on familiar dishes alongside a refined cocktail selection, making it ideal for a laid-back yet special Mother’s Day outing.

Address: 5th Floor, Park Center Building, 24, Park Street

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,500 for two

Bread Pocket Co.

For a casual celebration, this new spot serves flavour-packed brockets made with sourdough-style bread. With fillings like falafel, paneer and angara chicken, it is a quick, fun option between shopping or city strolls.

Address: 66/2C, Purna Das Road, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat

Pocket Pinch: Rs 650+

Yours Truly Coffee Roasters

Set in a restored bungalow, this cafe is perfect for a slow breakfast or brunch. With fresh bakes, eggs, wholesome bowls and signature coffee, it offers a warm, intimate setting for a calm and meaningful start to the day.

Address: 1, Ray Street, Sreepally, Bhowanipore

Pocket Pinch: Approx Rs 1,500 for two

The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata

Celebrate with a lavish brunch or dinner at Alfresco, featuring global and Indian dishes, live music and thoughtful touches. Mothers enjoy special discounts, making it a grand yet heartfelt way to mark the occasion.

Address: Dalhousie Square 1, 2, 3, Old Court House Street

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,199 onwards

Paprika Gourmet

This elegant cafe offers a refined menu with standout dishes like nolen gur babka and labneh with caramelised figs. It is a perfect pick for those who prefer a quieter, flavour-forward celebration with artisanal touches.

Address: Surbhi Building, 8/1/2, Loudon Street, Kolkata

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards

Chaudhury & Company

Step into a nostalgic celebration inspired by Bengal’s pice hotel culture, with classics like fish fry, railway murgir jhol, bhetki paturi and chingri pulao. The menu blends comfort and tradition, evoking the warmth of home-style cooking.

Address: 24C, Deshpriyo Park West

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,100 plus taxes for two

Jhore Jole Jongole

Celebrate Mother’s Day amid the mangroves with a relaxing getaway that includes jungle safaris, Baul music evenings and a rich Bengali spread featuring hilsa, prawns and crab. It is a serene escape designed for slow moments and meaningful time together.

Address: Eco Heritage Resort, Jharkhali, Lot No 126, South 24 Parganas

Pocket Pinch: Rs 3,000 plus taxes for two per day