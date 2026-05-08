Where to give your mom a flavour-forward treat in Kolkata this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day calls for more than just gifts and flowers. Take your mother out for a quick brunch, a lazy lunch or a lavish dinner. Across Kolkata, restaurants, cafes and even nature retreats are curating special experiences that offer a special spread, ambience and thoughtful touches. Here is a guide to where you can take your mother for a memorable outing this year.
Café Offbeat – UpThere
This rooftop spot offers skyline views paired with a vibrant menu of global comfort food — from Korean bites to pizzas and grilled prawns. Refreshing mocktails and an easy ambience make it perfect for a lively and heartfelt celebration.
Address: 36/F, Topsia Road
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,000 plus taxes for two
14PM
Check out this contemporary neighbourhood bar that balances relaxed afternoons with easy evenings. Expect inventive takes on familiar dishes alongside a refined cocktail selection, making it ideal for a laid-back yet special Mother’s Day outing.
Address: 5th Floor, Park Center Building, 24, Park Street
Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,500 for two
Bread Pocket Co.
For a casual celebration, this new spot serves flavour-packed brockets made with sourdough-style bread. With fillings like falafel, paneer and angara chicken, it is a quick, fun option between shopping or city strolls.
Address: 66/2C, Purna Das Road, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat
Pocket Pinch: Rs 650+
Yours Truly Coffee Roasters
Set in a restored bungalow, this cafe is perfect for a slow breakfast or brunch. With fresh bakes, eggs, wholesome bowls and signature coffee, it offers a warm, intimate setting for a calm and meaningful start to the day.
Address: 1, Ray Street, Sreepally, Bhowanipore
Pocket Pinch: Approx Rs 1,500 for two
The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata
Celebrate with a lavish brunch or dinner at Alfresco, featuring global and Indian dishes, live music and thoughtful touches. Mothers enjoy special discounts, making it a grand yet heartfelt way to mark the occasion.
Address: Dalhousie Square 1, 2, 3, Old Court House Street
Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,199 onwards
Paprika Gourmet
This elegant cafe offers a refined menu with standout dishes like nolen gur babka and labneh with caramelised figs. It is a perfect pick for those who prefer a quieter, flavour-forward celebration with artisanal touches.
Address: Surbhi Building, 8/1/2, Loudon Street, Kolkata
Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards
Chaudhury & Company
Step into a nostalgic celebration inspired by Bengal’s pice hotel culture, with classics like fish fry, railway murgir jhol, bhetki paturi and chingri pulao. The menu blends comfort and tradition, evoking the warmth of home-style cooking.
Address: 24C, Deshpriyo Park West
Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,100 plus taxes for two
Jhore Jole Jongole
Celebrate Mother’s Day amid the mangroves with a relaxing getaway that includes jungle safaris, Baul music evenings and a rich Bengali spread featuring hilsa, prawns and crab. It is a serene escape designed for slow moments and meaningful time together.
Address: Eco Heritage Resort, Jharkhali, Lot No 126, South 24 Parganas
Pocket Pinch: Rs 3,000 plus taxes for two per day