Five easy lactose-free probiotic recipes to make at home this summer

Are you looking for light, cooling and probiotic-rich food and beverages that are good for your gut this summer? For probiotics, our go-to food is curd and curd-based recipes. But, in case you are lactose intolerant, or looking for homemade lactose-free probiotic options, then here are five simple recipes to try that will boost digestion and help you stay hydrated.

Kerala-style Uppilittathu

This fermented fruit mix from Kerala is a seasonal favourite that is going viral on Instagram. Uppilittathu is made with fruits that are naturally fermented. It aids digestion, improves hydration and balances electrolytes. During summer, it reduces fatigue and provides energy.

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Beetroot Kanji

Beetroot Kanji is a traditional and popular north Indian probiotic drink made by fermenting beetroot with mustard and spices. It has a sharp flavour, rich in antioxidants and supports gut health. It takes a few days to prepare. It develops a natural tang that makes it perfect for hot afternoons.

Probiotic ginger soda

Keep the packaged beverages away and try this homemade fizzy ginger drink that uses a natural ginger starter to make a refreshing and light probiotic soda. The fermentation process causes the growth of good bacteria, making it a fun and flavourful way to aid digestion in summer.

Amla soda

Amla or gooseberry soda packs both vitamin C and antioxidants. This easy version skips long fermentation processes and delivers gut-friendly benefits. With its sharp, tangy taste and natural fizz, it works as an instant cooler that also aids digestion and supports immunity against seasonal flu.

Coconut kefir

Coconut kefir is another easy-to-make dairy-free probiotic drink made from fresh coconut water and a starter culture. This natural, hydrating and mildly tangy drink is rich in good microbes that promote gut health. Once you learn to make it, it is easy to incorporate into your daily diet. It is ideal for those looking for a light, refreshing alternative to traditional fermented dairy.