Ripe papaya versus raw papaya: Which one is better for your health?

Raw or ripe — which form of papaya is actually better for you?

From a humble green state to a naturally sweet fruit, papaya transforms not just in taste and texture, but in the way it nourishes your body. So, if you’re eating papaya only when it’s ripe, you might be missing out on many its benefits.

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Raw papaya: The digestive powerhouse

Jayati Basu, Kolkata-based dietician and nutritionist, said incorporating raw papaya into your daily diet — whether boiled, in curries, or as a fresh salad — offers numerous health advantages. It helps regulate bowel movement and addresses issues like indigestion and constipation.

Kolkata-based nutrition supervisor and writer Aditi Biswas went on to point out the nutritional benefits of raw papaya.

Has lower sugar content, making it suitable for blood sugar management.

Provides high fibre, promoting satiety and digestive health.

Exhibits a lower glycemic impact, making it beneficial for individuals monitoring glucose levels.

It contains a high concentration of papain, a natural enzyme that helps break down proteins, making it an excellent digestive aid. This is why raw papaya is often used as a natural meat tenderiser in cooking.

Flushes toxins from the body and eliminates gas or bloating, thereby assisting in weight loss.

Precaution: Due to its high potassium content, raw papaya may not be suitable for people with kidney issues.

Ripe papaya: The antioxidant-rich fruit

Basu said that ripe papayas are an excellent immunity booster. “Including ripe papayas in your daily meals can help manage blood sugar levels, aid digestion and prevent constipation. It is rich in Vitamin A and contains Vitamin C, both of which bolster the immune system,” she continued.

From a nutritional standpoint, Biswas noted that ripe papaya offers:

Higher levels of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and carotenoids

Potent antioxidant properties, helping combat oxidative stress. These antioxidants play a vital role in supporting immune function and reducing

inflammation in the body. Antioxidants also promote glowing skin and reduce blemishes

A convenient, ready-to-eat option for quick nutrition

Helps manage cholesterol and may reduce the risk of heart disease

Rich in beta-carotene, beneficial for vision

Despite its sweetness, it can help prevent sudden sugar spikes when consumed in moderation

Raw vs ripe: Which one should you choose?

Biswas said that the answer depends on your health goals. If you’re focussing on digestion, weight loss or blood sugar control, raw papaya is a strong choice. If you want better immunity, improved skin health and antioxidant intake, ripe papaya is more beneficial.

The bottom line

While papaya is highly nutritious, there are a few things to keep in mind, explained Basu.

Overconsumption of ripe papaya may cause bloating, gas, or diarrhoea